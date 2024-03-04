Celebrate this year’s St Patrick's Day in style at the Kennedy Centre

FROM 1pm to 3pm on St Patrick’s Day, the Kennedy Centre mall will come alive with Irish spirit.

Step in to witness captivating displays of Irish dancing by talented local schools, accompanied by infectious beats spun by a live DJ. Children will be able to enjoy themselves with face painting, and everyone can relax and enjoy some traditional Irish tunes performed by the Andersonstown School of Music.

Don't miss the chance to win exciting spot prizes and indulge your sweet tooth with Sandra’s Candy Factory's wonderful treats. As you explore the centre, you'll find businesses adorned in green, from O’Neill’s to Sainsbury’s, each offering unique St Patrick’s Day merchandise. It's a day filled with joy, community, and the fun and pride that come with celebrating Ireland’s patron saint.

Join us for an unforgettable experience at the Kennedy Centre!