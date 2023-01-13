Celebrating our teachers as Cirdan sponsor this year’s Blackboard Awards

WITH close links to the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) sector, leading technology company, Cirdan is once again delighted to be a sponsor of the upcoming Blackboard Awards.



Established in 2010, Cirdan is a leading provider of informatics software and imaging solutions that enhance and speed up the diagnosis of patients.



Headquartered in the UK, with offices in Canada and Australia, Cirdan is recognised as one of the leading suppliers of laboratory information systems worldwide. Their innovative systems are currently helping to increase efficiency and streamline operations in multiple public and private clinical laboratories across the world.



Following the acquisition of Belfast-based Philips Digital and Computational Pathology business (formerly known as PathXL) in July 2020 Cirdan has added digital pathology education software to its product portfolio and enhanced its digital pathology and artificial intelligence capabilities, further strengthening its position as a leader in the pathology market.



Innovation is at the heart of Cirdan and as a company, their vision is to improve wellbeing through innovation. This vision drives all product development and business activities.



The 2023 Blackboard Awards will be an opportunity to spotlight the amazing endeavour of our teachers and to thank them for a job well-done.

Hugh Cormican, CEO of Cirdan, said: “As a company, we rely heavily on recruiting from the STEM sector.



“We feel the Blackboard Awards is very closely linked to what we want to do and we are keen to continue to encourage students and teachers in that area.



“I am very much looking forward to this year’s event. It will be an opportunity to thank our teachers for all their efforts in person.

“I have kids of my own, and I know what teachers have had to go through in recent years with remote learning and the transition back to school.



“This year’s awards will be a chance to celebrate the fact they have come through this challenging period.



“Hats off to all this year’s nominees. I have a lot of admiration for our teachers and

what they do.



“Teachers and the work they do is essential for the future of the high-tech industry here, and we, as a company, we really appreciate everything they do.”



The 2023 Blackboard Awards will be held at the Europa Hotel on Friday, February 3.