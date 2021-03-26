CELEBRATION: Pizzabaker Belfast marks its first anniversary

After a difficult year for many businesses, Pizzabaker Belfast marks its first anniversary. The first Pizzabaker store in Northern Ireland opened its doors on 31st March 2020 and what a year it has been. The store, located at 125A Andersonstown Road, Belfast opened at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pizzabaker is one of Europe’s fastest growing pizza chains with a fresh, fun and funky new brand. Introducing a new pizza brand to Northern Ireland has not been without its challenges but having made it to their first birthday, Margaret Lynch, Store Manager tells us what it was like to start a business during this time.

“I’m delighted to be celebrating Pizzabaker Belfast’s first birthday. As anyone running their own business will tell you, it has been a very difficult time to stay afloat and keep our doors open. Our customers have been so supportive. Early on we conducted customer research and as a result we created new deals, improved our online experience and introduced new products to our menu such as a new thin base and new sides. We’ve been busy! We continue to offer delivery and we’re ready and looking forward to opening our doors again for store visitors.”

Sean Largey, CEO Pizzabaker UK and Ireland added: “In addition to employing local staff in local stores, we use locally based suppliers for all our product needs and for our supporting services. It was important for us to do whatever we could to continue trading throughout the year while supporting and promoting local businesses.

"Thanks to our customers, our suppliers, and to the efforts of our Pizzabaker staff, we are now celebrating our first year in business. We have big expansion plans for the future and we are now well positioned to move forward at pace to grow our business, so please, watch this space!”

Pizzabaker is a fast, casual, pizza company where orders can be collected directly from the store or delivered to customers’ homes or offices. Pizzabaker’s menu comprises of 30 delicious pizzas to choose from and, of course, the option to ‘create your own’.

The menu has a mix of traditional favourites like the ‘Original’ Margherita or the ‘Pepperoni pizza’ along with unique speciality pizzas to choose from, like the ‘Chicken Feast’, ‘Death by Pizza’ or the ‘Double Decker’. Additional it has a fantastic range of sides that are ‘Baked not Fried’ and a selection of mouth-watering desserts to choose from.

Pizzabaker Belfast will be running a series of promotions.



Pizzabaker Belfast are running a great offer and a huge giveaway all week:

Pizzabaker Belfast are running a huge Birthday Golden Ticket Giveaway!

Every medium or large pizza ordered on 31st March will enter for a ‘Golden Ticket’.

This is a chance to win a £20 voucher Pizzabaker Belfast. There will be 10 winners in total on the day.

From 24th March to 31st March in the lead up to our anniversary date, any large 16 inch pizza for just £9.95 (not available with any other deal). Find out more at www.pizzabaker.co.uk and make sure to check out their Facebook page.