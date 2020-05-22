Celebrations as Cultúrlann is crowned overall Glór na nGael winners

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich on Belfast’s Falls Road has been crowned the overall winners of the Glór na nGael 2019 competition.

The competition recognises the work carried out by voluntary committees across Ireland and has grown and evolved substantially over the years. The main award, which includes €20,000 prize money, recognises work covering many aspects of community life. Categories for third level clubs and societies, Irish language committees abroad and at home in Ireland share a prize fund of €80,000.

The result was announced as part of a special event held online yesterday.

Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, director with Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, said: “We are fortunate to be standing on the shoulders of the giants who came before us and we would like to pay special gratitude to previous generations of Gaels who laid the foundations for our modern, vibrant revival. The Shaws Road Gaeltacht community, the subject of a current TV programme, particularly is worth noting as they celebrate 50 years ar an fhód.

“That same revolutionary generation were to the fore with the establishment of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich almost 30 years ago. This award should be celebrated across Belfast and further afield as symbolic of our rich history and bright future as a growing language community.

“We would also like to thank our staff, volunteers, board members, our amazing funders and the wide-ranging Cultúrlann community. Without their support, commitment and loyalty the Cultúrlann could not exist.

“We would like to congratulate all the brilliant Irish language groups across Ireland who are doing groundbreaking work, day in, day out to promote and develop the Irish language.”

Áine Nic Gearailt, board member and one of the founding members of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, said: “On behalf of the board of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich we would like to thank Glór na nGael for presenting us with this prestigious award and our amazing staff for the great work they do. The continued growth and development of the Cultúrlann over 30 years and the development of a rich language community in Belfast is a source of great pride to us.

“We recognise that the Cultúrlann is a very special place to many people and we are eternally grateful to the inspiring community who always give us strength and motivation. We look forward to celebrating this with you in the time ahead.”