Census Day 2021: What you need to know about your part in the process

FROM this week households will be able to complete the 2021 Census which will help shape where essential resources, funding and services will be focused over the next decade.

The Census helps to shape government policy on issues such as deciding how much money the Assembly will receive through the Block Grant and in more recent times the data from the 2011 Census has helped shape the roll out of the Covid-19 Vaccine Programme.



Census Day is March 21. For the first time, the Census will be predominantly online and it is expected that the majority of householders will choose to complete their return digitally.

Delivery of initial census packs to 840,000 addresses will take place from March 1 to 6. If no pack has been delivered by Wednesday, March 10 then the public should go online to or call the contact centre to order their census pack.





Eighty per cent of household will receive a letter with a sixteen digit number allowing them to complete their questionnaire online. NISRA have identified twenty per cent of the population who will automatically receive a paper questionnaire in the post. These are predominantly elderly residents or those living in areas with poor broadband. Although a paper questionnaire can be requested if needed.

Complete your census now



You can complete you #NICensus2021 at https://t.co/lQcm96WBFP as soon as you receive your access code.#Itsaboutus pic.twitter.com/crwjW54etx — Census 2021 - Northern Ireland (@NICensus2021) March 5, 2021

Those who speak Irish as their first language are encouraged to complete the form online where it will be available in both Irish and Ulster Scots. Gaeilgeoirí who do not have access to the internet will be able to complete the paper form in their first language using a translation booklet which can be requested from the Census helpline. The 2021 Census will see questions added on residents living in a household who may have Autism or Asperger’s and also a question on sexual orientation. In a similar manner to the question on religious beliefs, it is your choice whether to answer the question on sexual orientation.



Encouraging everyone to participate, Registrar General Siobhan Carey said: “It is important that everyone takes part in the Census, which provides an accurate picture of the people of Northern Ireland. The Census form is very easy to complete, taking less than 20 minutes per household and the results will help determine funding and services for the next ten years.



“Over the next few days, each household will receive in the post their invitation to take part. This will have an access code to enable the public to complete their census return online at . You don’t have to wait until 21st March, once you receive your Census pack through the post, simply go to to complete the information for your household. While we would strongly encourage people to complete their Census online, paper forms are still available for those that need one. Our Census teams will be available to advise anyone who needs additional support.”



For more information, call the Census contact centre on 0800 328 2021.