Centenarian from North Belfast helps the Housing Executive reflect on 50 years

RESIDENT: Louisa is one of the Housing Executive’s oldest tenants, recently celebrating her 100th birthday

A NORTH Belfast centenarian has given a video interview as part of a special Housing Executive project to mark the organisation’s 50th anniversary.

Louisa Wilson, who lives in Sunningdale Gardens is one of the Housing Executive’s oldest tenants, celebrating her 100th birthday last year. She moved to her ground floor flat in 1974 with her late husband, Jim who passed away when he was 68.

They had one son, also named Jim, who now helps to look after his mum, along with his wife Rhoda and their daughter Karen.

Louisa spoke about her many friendships with close neighbours in Sunningdale Gardens and the close-knit community who look after one another.

“Over the years I have had lots of nice neighbours, who have been nice and quiet," she said. "I didn’t see many people with the virus – we couldn’t meet each other.

“I like where I am and the people too although I worried initially about coming here, it has been very good and the people are very friendly.”

During the last five decades Louisa has lived independently in her home, and witnessed many changes in the Housing Executive.

“The Housing Executive has been very good to me and have done lots of jobs. They changed the windows twice since I came here. They took the old ones out and you could have put a needle through them they were that thin.

“Now with the new windows you wouldn’t hear as much noise anymore and there’s been new heating too. They do their best for you when you make a complaint.”

Louisa recently had a new shower fitted by the Housing Executive, and could not imagine living anywhere else.

“The Housing Executive couldn’t be any better than they are at the minute and they do their best to keep everyone happy and comfortable. I don’t think I could get anywhere nicer to live,” she added.