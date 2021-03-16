Chacun Pour Soi set for Champion Chase glory

Wednesday



1.20pm Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

LIKE many punters, I spend the days and weeks before Cheltenham listening to preview nights. Irish jockey Jamie Codd was on one last week and he thinks Bob Olinger is a “God-given certainty” to win this race.

His form is certainly impressive and, with Appreciate It and Ballyadam finishing first and second respectively in the Supreme on Tuesday, he has to have a leading chance.

However, I had Bravemansgame marked for this race since Paul Nicholls talked about him in the same breath as the legendary Denman. Everything Nicholls has said in recent weeks makes me think he believes Bravemansgame to be his next big star.

He won the Challow Hurdle in bloodless fashion and I find it very hard to look past those two, who are vying for favouritism with Gaillard Du Mesnil.

My bet in this one will probably be a reverse forecast on Bravemansgame and Bob Olinger and I’d probably just give the verdict to the former.

Selection: Bravemansgame (reverse forecast with Bob Olinger).

⭐️ Appreciate It - he's the real deal



🏇 Four runs over hurdles

🥇 Four wins

🏆 Three-time Grade One winner

✅ Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle hero



All class from Appreciate It in the opener of the 2021 #CheltenhamFestival for @WillieMullinsNH & @PTownend pic.twitter.com/xFKf4yq0lp — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 16, 2021

1.55pm Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

WHILE I found it very hard to settle on a selection for Wednesday’s opener, I’ve no such problem with the second race.

Monkfish is my Cheltenham banker and I’d go so far to say he can go on to win next year’s Gold Cup - he is already the 8/1 ante-post favourite for the 2022 renewal.

He had the class and the speed to win the Albert Bartlett last year, but he looks an even better prospect over fences. If he stays on his feet, he wins.

His form has been so impressive, that several others are swerving the Festival or taking up other entries.

It is difficult to pick an each-way alternative a week out, but Sporting John could be overpriced if he turns up here instead of Thursday’s Marsh Novices’ Chase.

He beat the highly-rated Shaun Blue on heavy ground at Sandown last time out and this test of stamina could be right up his street.

Selection: Monkfish 4/11 Each-way: Sporting John 11/1



2.30pm Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

IF the Ultima is the toughest race to work out on the first day, then similar comments apply to the Coral Cup on the Wednesday.

Supasundae’s 2017 win might have been the only time I picked the winner of this fiendishly difficult handicap.

I had to go back to the racecard for this won with The Shunter and Black Tears taking up other entries at the Festival.

Nicky Henderson is seeking a hat-trick in this race and Monte Cristo looks to have a live chance, despite a 12-pound hike in the weights for his eye-catching win at Kempton on St Stephen’s Day.

Blue Sari was second behind a certain Envoi Allen in the 2019 Champion Bumper and he’ll run in a first-time tongue-tie. At 12/1, he represents good each-way value and, hopefully, he can place in this.

Each-way Monte Cristo 14/1 Each-way: Blue Sari 12/1



3.05pm Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

THE day two feature race revolves around one horse – Chacun Pour Soi.

A dramatic late withdrawal from last year’s renewal, the Willie Mullins ace looks set to make up for lost time and claim the Champion Chase title.

Granted, a lack of course form is a worry for a 10/11 shot, but this horse looks a cut above his rivals. Altior was the long-time second favourite for the race, but will miss the Festival for a second successive year.

I would give last year’s Arkle winner Put The Kettle on an each-way squeak at 10/1, especially receiving the mares’ allowance.

However, the one I think is massively overpriced is the gutsy Sceau Royal. At around 20/1, the Alan King star is something of a forgotten horse. He beat Gold Cup prospect Champ last time out at Newbury was third to Altior in this race in 2019.

I doubt he’d have the pace to trouble Chacun Pour Soi, but he is more than double the price of the likes of Nube Negra and Politologue and I think he is cracking value, especially without Altior.

Selection: Chacun Pour Soi 5/6 Each-way: Sceau Royal 20/1



3.50pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase

TWO golden rules of punting - don’t change your bet and bet with your head, not your heart.

Racing fans would love to see Tiger Roll win at Cheltenham one more time, but he looks a shadow of his former self this season and connections could retire him after this now that he isn’t attempting a third Grand National victory next month.

However, last year’s winner Easysland looks to be the new king of the cross-country division and is priced at 11/8 to retain his crown after fears about travelling from France were dismissed last week.

For the each-way money, Le Breuil is a former Festival winner and could be best of the rest at 12/1.

Selection: Easysland 11/8 Each-way: Le Breuil 12/1

🏇 EASYSLAND produced one of the performance's of the #CheltenhamFestival last year in the X Country, beating the odds on favourite Tiger Roll.



Will he do it again this year? 🥇



Hit ❤ if you are behind him again this year!pic.twitter.com/JuG8c7WETR — Racing Tips (@racingtips) March 14, 2021

4.15pm Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase

AFTER a relatively quiet season, Joseph O’Brien’s yard came into form around the time of the Dublin Racing Festival last month and the Irish handler looks to have several live chances in the Grand Annual.

Chief among them is Entoucas, who has hit the crossbar on several occasions this season, but could be well-weighted to run a big race.

Ibleo looks a tad overpriced at 11/1 given he has won on his last two starts for Venetia Williams, a trainer who tends to do well in the Festival handicaps

Selection: Entoucas 7/1 Each-way: Ibleo 11/1



4.50pm Weatherbys Champion Bumper

THE transfer of the Cheveley Park horses from Gordon Elliott altered the landscape of several races at the Festival, including the Champion Bumper.

Sir Gerhard was moved to Willie Mullins meaning the leading Irish trainer gained the main market rival to Kilcruit.

It seems extremely likely that one or the other will capture the Bumper with Sir Gerhard very strong in the market.

However, Kilcruit looked awesome at the Dublin Racing Festival and the move to a new yard may just be a slight negative against Sir Gerhard, who has himself looked extremely impressive this term.

My each-way fancy for this race, Take Tea, didn’t make the cut. However, I still think Mullins will dominate the placing as well.

In 2018, he trained the first three home and I think he could well repeat that feat this year as it is hard to see Kilcruit and Sir Gerhard being out of the first three with, perhaps, the likes of Ramillies making up the top three.

Selection: Kilcruit 7/4 and Willie Mullins to train the 1-2-3 (6/1)