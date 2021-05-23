Change in organ donation law must not lose momentum say Dáithí's family

On the first anniversary of the soft opt-out system of organ donation becoming law in England, the Donate4Dáithí campaign and the British Heart Foundation have said that the North of Ireland must not be left behind.



20 May marks one year since Max and Keira's Law took effect in England which means consent will be presumed with people having to opt out if they wish not to be a donor.



In March this year Scotland moved to a soft opt-out system and Wales became the first country in the UK to implement a soft opt-out system for organ donation in 2015. The North of Ireland is the only part of the UK without a soft opt-out system of organ donation.



Dáithí MacGabhann from Ballymurphy in West Belfast was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which essentially means he only has half a working heart.



The four-year-old has been waiting on the gift of a new heart for almost three years. His parents Máirtín and Seph and their families have been leading campaigners for a change in the law here.

Gasúr gaisciúil. Little Daithí 's parents launch new awareness walk & talk initiative on 1 June - third anniversary of his wait for a new heart. https://t.co/Ujilo6BBqn @Donate4Daithi — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 16, 2021

Máirtín said: “It is great to see England celebrate one year of having Max and Keira’s Law in place and that it is already helping to save more lives. We had the pleasure of meeting Max and his family at a BHF event in London a while back and they have wished us all the very best in introducing this law at home.



“We are very proud of the role we have played in getting this far, but it has not done yet and although we are moving in the right direction, it is a bit of a race against time.



“We have faith in Minister Swann and have had a very positive relationship with him and the health committee since the return to Stormont. Whenever Dáithí sees Robin Swann on the news, he turns and tells everyone that his mate is on TV.”



Dáithí and his family flew to England at the weekend for an appointment with his consultant.



“Dáithí has just returned from the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle and although Dáithí remains stable, it was very worrying to hear from our consultant that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought a halt to quite a lot of the transplant activity,” he added.



“We are beyond grateful that Dáithí has remained stable but to hear that there has not been a lot of transplant activity recently does scare us. We believe that a change of law here will help normalise the talk around organ donation which will lead to a better understanding of organ donation, higher consent rates and shorter waiting times.

Today marks the first anniversary of the introduction of an opt out system for organ donation in England.



The change in law follows campaigning by the BHF and others and will provide a lifeline for the 100s of patients waiting for a heart transplant. https://t.co/OmP6uYmhI7 — BHF (@TheBHF) May 20, 2021

“The time is now to do this and if the law is not passed in this mandate, then it would be disastrous for our campaign. We have spent so much time uniting politicians and parties on the question and have gathered huge support, soft opt-out organ donation must go through for the benefit of all those people waiting on the gift of life.”



A public consultation to seek the public’s views on how to introduce a soft opt-out organ donation system closed in February this year and the Department of Health is currently analysing the responses before bringing legislation forward to the Assembly.



Head of British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland Fearghal McKinney said: “We have a great opportunity here to change the lives of those who are on the transplant waiting list.

“We have seen the difference the change has made in Wales since 2015, where family consent increased by nearly 50 per cent in the first two years after the change to an opt-out system. We can't delay any longer in starting Northern Ireland on that journey.”



Latest figures show that as of 31 March 2021 there were 115 people waiting for an organ transplant in the North of Ireland – 16 of them waiting on a new heart.



Under a new soft opt-out system, the family would continue to be consulted about donation as well as considerations around faith and beliefs.



Fearghal urged political leaders to do all they can to change the law.



“We know the Covid-19 pandemic has brought huge challenges but we must get this important piece of legislation over the line in this Assembly mandate and we will do all we can to support legislators,” he continued.



“One person’s decision to donate their organs is a gift that can save and improve the lives of up to nine other people. We believe a change in the legislation, along with a strengthened health system and a public information campaign will lead to more people receiving the gift of a donated organ.”



To sign the organ donor register visit the organ donation NI website.