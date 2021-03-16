Trócaire campaigner says struggling Kenyan partners are role models for society

HOPE: Pictured are Joy-Faith (left) and her mum Madris with her goats (right) who were featured in last year’s campaign.

Trócaire spokesperson David O’Hare has paid tribute to the local community for Lenten dontations to the developing world charity. And he says the family featured in last year's publicity campaign are role models for all of society.

“Last year, Madris and her children Joy-Faith and Alex became known to thousands of households across Belfast," he said. "You heard about the challenges this family in Kenya were facing because of the intense drought, you heard about the strength of Madris to keep on going to provide for her family against the odds and you responded with incredibly generosity. Thanks to your generous support, Madris is able to survive the challenges of the Covid pandemic, feed her family and pay for her children’s school fees.”



Madris was already facing hardship before the pandemic with droughts linked to global warning becoming more frequent and locusts devouring her small field of crops.

STRUGGLE: Children in northern Kenya make a journey of several miles to fetch clean water

“When Covid hit Kenya in 2020, the Kenyan Government introduced strict measures to contain the spread of the virus," explains David O'Hare. "This included shutting down businesses, schools, restricting movement, and introducing curfews and enforcing social distancing rules. For Madris, this was a huge challenge. Although the rains were better this year, she still relies on providing casual labour in people’s homes to earn enough money. With markets closed she wasn’t able to sell what little produce she could grow on her small farm.”



Schools closed for an entire year. This increased the costs for Madris as usually the children would receive free lunches in school to encourage them to attend school daily. Now Madris had to take care of her children from morning to evening and feed them.



“Thanks to your generous support for Trócaire’s work, we were able to help Madris to feed her family," adds David. "Trócaire’s local church partner has also provided some essential support to the family. Madris was provided with emergency cash so she could purchase food and other key items to help the family survive. Trócaire provided masks to help prevent the family getting Covid, and trained Madris in how to recycle local materials to create a hand washing tap at the family home.”



Trócaire is also providing longer-term support.

“We initially provided her with five chickens and two goats, which she has managed to increase to seventy chickens and eleven goats. As well as being a source of food for the family, using these resources as a growing small business, she’s been able to sell 50 chickens. This additional money meant that when the schools reopened in January, she was able to afford the school fees for her children."

You can donate to Trócaire online or by calling 0800 912 1200.

This Lent, every pound the public in Northern Ireland donates by 16th May 2021 will be matched by the UK government up to £2m, doubling the help you bring.