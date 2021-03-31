Trócaire moves to feed six million hungry as war roils South Sudan

Trócaire, the overseas development charity, has issued a stark warning as it launched its new five-year Strategic Plan this week. The plan will see a major refocusing of the charity’s work due to the major factors that Trócaire sees as driving poverty and development over the coming years.



Siobhan Hanley is head of Trócaire Northern Ireland and says that the support of grassroots communities in Belfast will continue to be essential if Trócaire hopes to achieve it’s objectives.



Siobhan said, “Trócaire’s vision of a fairer world and our determination to tackle the drivers of poverty and injustice are as strong and relevant as ever. The world has changed since our foundation in 1973 and so have we. But we remain rooted in the values that shape us and in our belief that a more just and sustainable world is possible. We are committed to achieving real and lasting change in the lives of people who have been marginalised, oppressed and impoverished.”



Siobhan laid out the major issues that Trócaire sees as real challenges. “There are several factors we see as being dominant in the years ahead. Firstly the rise in long-running conflicts will continue. Many states will become increasingly fragile and conflict-affected. Conflict and displacement are growing in scale and duration, with disproportionate effects on women, girls and the most vulnerable in society. This has serious implications not only for people’s immediate safety but for long-term development. Humanitarian need will reach unprecedented levels in the coming years and Trócaire’s ambition is to support locally led humanitarian responses to save lives, reduce suffering and ensure human dignity is protected.”



“Secondly, human rights will come increasingly under pressure in many areas of the world. Human Rights Defenders are already facing attack for standing up for people’s rights and this will likely intensify, as will the impunity around these attacks. The pervasive erosion of democracy, multilateralism and respect for human rights have created a world where there is less and less protection for the common good and the most vulnerable. We will work on defending human rights in contexts where people are denied the right to exercise basic freedoms, including the right to peacefully dissent and the right to protect communities’ access to land and water,” said Siobhan.



“Thirdly, climate change and environmental degradation continue to threaten the lives and livelihoods of millions of people and are a driver of increased poverty and disasters Conflict related to access to increasingly scarce resources will rise. We will work to achieve climate and environmental justice, through our work at local level and through global advocacy. We will ensure that rural communities in the world’s poorest countries have sustainable and resilient livelihoods and are protected from disasters.”



Siobhan says there are a number of fundamental principles that will guide Trócaire’s work. “Women’s empowerment is central to our new Strategic Plan. Active participation of women in society is one of the key unblockers of poverty. We will ensure women and girls’ protection, voice and influence. This includes the prevention of and response to gender-based violence and ensuring women’s voice and leadership in decision-making forums at all levels. Also agencies like Trócaire will have to increasingly shift power to their counterparts in the developing world over the coming years. This will have profound effects for how agencies such as ours work. We believe the aid sector is facing a fundamental re-evaluation of how it works. It needs to change how it operates and engages with communities and local organisations. Trócaire is making localisation central to our new plan.”



“Our new plan will involve changes to Trócaire. We are implementing a major restructuring of how we manage our work around the world. Our programmes are currently managed on a geographical basis - East Africa, Middle East etc - but we are shifting to grouping countries by the biggest threat facing them. This includes a more clearly defined approach to managing countries facing long-running conflicts,” said Siobhan.



“During the lifetime of this strategic plan, we will reach our 50th anniversary. The final line of the pastoral letter on the foundation of Trócaire in 1973 says: “Above all we pray that God will never let us grow accustomed to the injustice or inequality that exist in this world, or grow weary in the work of setting it right”. In 50 years, we have never grown complacent or weary and neither have the people of Belfast. We have seen and achieved tremendous positive change. However, the world remains a brutally unjust place for many people and so our work on your behalf is just as important now as 50 years ago,” said Siobhan.

The conflict in South Sudan has resulted in 4 million people displaced from their homes and about 400,000 killed. It's estimated that about 6 million people need emergency food aid this year because of the food crisis the country is facing. Donate today at https://t.co/dKU32FZ0lc pic.twitter.com/Gz9wGKZF0e — Trócaire (@trocaire) March 30, 2021

This year, Trócaire’s Lent Appeal will help to support people affected by conflict in places like South Sudan, Somalia and Syria. Every pound donated by the public to the appeal in NI before 16th May will be matched by the UK government.