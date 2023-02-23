Child hit by car in Stranmillis taken to hospital

SCENE: A child cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in South Belfast this morning

A child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car while cycling in South Belfast on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the Stranmillis Embankment area just before 9am on Thursday morning. Emergency services attended the scene before the child was taken to Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

An eyewitness at the scene said the child was “cycling his bicycle when he was hit and dragged” by the car.

Emergency services attended the scene

A spokesperson from the Ambulance Service said: "NIAS despatched one Ambulance and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene of the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Belfast Royal Hospital for Sick Children by Ambulance.”

A spokesperson from the PSNI confirmed the injuries are believed to be "minor" at this stage.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage should contact police on 101, quoting reference 321 of 23/02/23."