Ligoniel remembers Chloe at evening vigil

TRAGIC: Chloe Mitchell (21) went missing at the start of the month

A NIGHT of remembrance will be held in the Ligoniel area of North Belfast this Friday night for Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell.

The 21-year-old was last seen in the County Antrim town on the night of June 2 into the early hours of June 3. Following a huge search operation, suspected human remains were found on Sunday.

On Monday, two men were remanded into custody, one charged with murder and one with attempting to impede justice by concealing evidence.

This Friday, a night of remembrance has been organised for Chloe. It will take place at Tír na nÓg park in Ligoniel at 7pm.

The event has been organised by local resident Sharon Stitt, who is well known for her support for the Community Rescue Service (CRS), who helped in the week-long search for Chloe.

"The people of Ligoniel want Chloe's family to know we are thinking of them at this terrible time and we support them," explained Sharon.

"The Community Rescue Service are a charity very close to my heart. My brother Paul is a Unit Commander and Darren Harper, a Ligoniel man, is also a volunteer and District Commander with them.

"The CRS do such vital work in trying to locate missing people and I am sure they are all mentally and physically exhausted.

"Chloe's tragic story has touched so many people and the people of Ligoniel want to show their support for her family.

"Everybody is welcome to attend."