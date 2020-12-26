Christmas campaign highlights concerns as domestic violence numbers increase

At the launch of the Domestic Violence campaign are West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan, Cillian Mc Givern, CIT Project (Communities in Transition) and member of the PSNI

STARK statistics from the PSNI show domestic abuse incidents recorded from October 2019 until September of this year show an increase of 0.4 per cent on the previous 12 months.

PSNI Chief Inspector Gary Reid was speaking as part of the Falls Commuity Partnership’s annual domestic violence awareness campaign together with Women’s Aid.

If you need support, advice or information over the holiday period, the @dsahelpline is available 24/7 on 0808 802 1414



If you are in immediate danger please call @PoliceServiceNI on 999 and remember, if it's not safe to talk, wait to be prompted then press 55 pic.twitter.com/b4xioDGeMe — Women's Aid Belfast & Lisburn (@WomensaidBelLis) December 24, 2020

“We want to remind people they should not suffer in silence; they can come forward to report any incident of domestic abuse to police, where they will be treated with respect and dignity,” said Chief Inspector Reid.

“Unfortunately, however, we know over the Christmas period incidents of domestic abuse rise. When we look at the figures from last year’s campaign, which ran from December 15 until January 16, the highest level of incidents reported to police was on New Year’s Day when we received 189 calls for help compared to 158 the previous year.

This is the highest reported amount in the past five years.

“On Christmas Day 2019, there were 96 incidents reported to us compared to 116 from the previous year.

“On Boxing Day 2019, there were 118 incidents reported to us compared to 126 from the previous year,” he said.

“Looking at the overall statistics from October 2019 until September 30 2020 there were 32,015 domestic abuse incidents recorded; an increase of 128 (0.4 per cent) on the previous 12 months. These stark figures tell us more victims are finding the courage to pick up the phone and make a report, which is encouraging, but we must always remember behind each statistic is a victim.”

Chief Inspector Reid said it was “alarming” that between October 2019 and September 30 there was a domestic abuse incident recorded every 16 minutes.

We’re always proud to hear feedback from survivors who have escaped abuse and reclaimed their life.



We want to help all women feel confident and hopeful during what can be a daunting time.



Will you stand up against #domesticabuse this winter? ➡️ https://t.co/NQUxFx5bak pic.twitter.com/iSP8Tp6TJT — Women's Aid (@womensaid) December 26, 2020

“Unfortunately, many incidents of domestic abuse still go un-reported, but we hope this campaign will go some way towards changing that and will encourage anyone impacted by domestic abuse to report it to us.”

Families Kelly Andrews Chief Executive of Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid added: “Christmas can be a challenging time for many families, even more so for families that live in an abusive environment. Help and support is available, Women’s Aid have emergency refuge accommodation and community support services available. We are open and here to help and have been supporting women.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: “We are hoping that those suffering domestic abuse see these important messages and helpline numbers and know that there is help, support and a safe place available to them.

“I would urge anyone suffering to reach out and seek help. No-one should have to suffer from domestic violence. I would urge those inflicting domestic violence on another person to stop, think of the hurt you are causing to your