Christmas Day vigil for Palestinian dead at Belfast City Hall

VIGIL: The Christmas Day vigil will remember those who have been killed

A VIGIL will take place on Christmas Day at Belfast City Hall to remember the 20,000 Palestinians who have been killed so far in Israel's ongoing war on Gaza.

The vigil has been organised by community activists throughout Belfast who will meet at City Hall on 11am on Christmas morning for 20 minutes to pay respect and stand witness to those killed in Palestine.

Organisers said there will be no speeches but anyone wishing to attend is encouraged to bring either Palestinian, black flags or placards demanding an end to genocide in Gaza.