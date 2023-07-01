'Ciara was the life and soul of the party with the biggest smile'

A NORTH Belfast woman will be remembered for her "big smile" and her love of family.

Ciara Loughlin (38) passed away suddenly last Thursday (June 22) whilst at work at Sean Graham Bookmakers in Ardoyne.

Born and raised in the New Lodge and later the Cliftonville, she had been living in Glengormley with her fiancé, Seamus.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, brother, Pearse said Ciara was well-known to many people.

"She had friends from everywhere and was renowned for her gregarious character," he said. "Being sociable, confident, and outgoing was intrinsic to Ciara’s personality and helped lead her into different hospitality jobs, working with people from all walks of life.

"She worked in Sean Graham bookies in Ardoyne were she was well known and respected by many.

"Holidays, trips away and nights out were a huge part of Ciara’s life, living life to the fullest and always up for a good time.

"Everyone knew Ciara as the life and soul of the party with the biggest smile and laugh that you heard before you saw her. She had a big circle of friends, and everyone saw her as a ray of sunshine – a cheeky one.

"Ciara was a larger-than-life character and someone who wasn’t afraid of telling it how it is, hit you with a clip around the ear, but gave you the biggest hug and kiss the next minute."

Above all else, Pearse says it was her family that was most important to Ciara.

"She was massively family-orientated," he added. "She adored her nieces Carágh, Fiádh, Patricia and nephews Conor and Shea, who always cheered her up and she called them her ‘wee besties’.

"She was a very proud aunty and never failed to let everyone know how special they were to her. Ciara always said how lucky she was to have two amazing sisters-in-law, Eimear and Annagh, who she was so close to, treating them like the sisters she never had.

"Three years ago, Ciara met Seamy, her partner and the love of her life. She was the happiest she ever was. They were engaged and had hopes and dreams together for the future. She loved and appreciated Seamy so much.

"Ciara appreciated and had pride in all her family. Her Campbell and Loughlin sides of the family and was the proudest daughter and big sister. Family was the most important thing in her life, she loved us, and we loved her so much.

"We won’t forget how she always had to be right. We will deeply miss our conversations, our silly arguments but most of all her zest for life and big smile that always cheered us up."

Chris Deery from Sean Graham bookmakers said Ciara had a well-liked personality.

"Ciara worked for Sean Graham for just over 17 years and was a very popular member of our shop team in Brompton Park.

"You only have to look at the amount of flowers and kind messages left outside Ciara’s shop to realise what a big and well-liked personality Ciara was.

"She was extremely popular with her Sean Graham work colleagues and her customers. Our heart goes out to her family, friends and customers. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all.

"Such was Ciara’s presence we respectfully closed her shop for three days to allow work colleagues and customers to come to terms with the sudden loss of Ciara.

"We will close her shop again to allow her colleagues pay their respects at the Requiem Mass. We will also facilitate counselling support through our employee assistance programme for any work colleague requiring additional help.

"Our sincere condolences go out to everyone impacted by this very sad news."

Ciara is survived by parents, Seamus and Kate. She was the sister of Conor (RIP), Seamus and Pearse; fiancée of Seamy and aunt to Caragh, Fiadh, Conor, Patricia and Shea.

Ciara's funeral mass took place on Thursday at St Bernard’s Church in Glengormley, with burial at Carnmoney Cemetery.