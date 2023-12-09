CINEMA AND STREAMING: Cooper hits all the right notes yet again

IN TUNE: Bradley Cooper and Carrey Mulligan as Leonard and Felicia Bernstein in Cooper’s must-see biopic of the legendary composer

Cinema

Maestro

IF we thought that Bradley Cooper's star ascended to its uppermost height when he directed his award-winning remake of A Star is Born back in 2018, then we were very, very much mistaken.

Maestro looks and feels like the work of a director at the absolute apex of his talents. Visually, it's a beautiful film to behold, but the real beauty here lies at the core of this touching, sincere and provocative biography of the much-loved and much lauded American composer, Leonard Bernstein.

A creative force, enriched with talent and a fundamental desire to make wonderfully uplifting and stirring works of musical brilliance, capturing the true, human nature of Leonard Bernstein the man versus Leonard Bernstein the cultural icon was never going to be easy.

Bradley Cooper, though, superbly and very thoughtfully captures the complex and magnificent figure of Bernstein's mythical status, as well as sharing with us the humane beauty of Bernstein as husband, father, friend and lover.

Cooper's portrayal is stand-out magnificent, and so too is Carrey Mulligan as Bernstein's devoted wife, Felicia.

A powerful work that will whisk you away on a journey through time, life, love and evocative, hair-raising music, Maestro is an absolute must-see – do not miss it.

Wonka

A sparkly, infectiously joyful and colourful glitterball of a film, Wonka is the kind movie that will dazzle and delight families in the run-up to Christmas.

Director Paul King knows how to deliver quaint and charming family flicks that just ooze festive, free-wheeling charm, and if you're a fan of the Paddington movies, then you'll have an idea of what's in store with Wonka, King's stupendously fun ode to one of Roald Dhal's most magical and obscure characters.

ORIGINS: Timothée Chalamet stars in Wonka as the background of Roald Dahl's magical, mysterious anti-hero is examined

Yes, it's an origins tale and takes a massive leap into the unknown by trying to piece together Willy Wonka's early years as an impoverished and unknown alchemist of confectionery delights.

The risk of messing this up was huge, but director King, along with a great script and a magnificent cast, has ensured this reimagining of the Wonka works wonders.

Festooned with magnificently magical costumes, production design and visual effects, Wonka is a dazzling spectacle that ignites feelings of unabashed fantasy and joy within your heart. Timothée Chalamet puts a new, youthful and spirited spin on the Wonka character, whilst every now and again giving us brief and subtle nods to Gene Wilder's playfully oddball performance from the 1971 classic.

Get your tickets booked and your popcorn pre-ordered – Wonka is a sure-fire festive treat that won’t fail to entertain.