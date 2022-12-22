CINEMA AND STREAMING: Festive mystery, action and adventure

Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

A thoroughly entertaining sequel that actually outshines the first Knives Out movie, director Rian Johnson delivers another knockout whodunnit, thanks to a solid story and a cast of Hollywood's finest who are all on tip-top form. This time around the action sees detective Blanc journey to a remote Greek island and finds himself hobnobbing with billionaire tech guru Miles Bron and his band of quirky friends. Naturally, disaster seems to follow Blanc wherever he goes and soon the intrepid detective is embroiled in another complex murder mystery. If you missed this at the cinema recently, then give it a go.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

A prequel to the very popular Witcher series, Blood Origin sees the excellent Michelle Yeoh take the lead in this new four-part series set thousands of years before Geralt Of Rivia's time. This series looks to shine a light on the fabled Conjunction of the Spheres, and recalls the events that sow the seeds for the future adventures we are all familiar with. With a great cast and lots of magical action, Blood Origin may not be quite as engaging as The Witcher, but it's well worth a go if you're a fan of the series.

Amazon Prime Video

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season 3

After a rather long three-year hiatus from the small screen, John Krasinski returns as CIA's finest Jack Ryan who has settled into a new routine in Rome. But when Jack stumbles upon a devious Russian plot to bring back the USSR, he's forced to go undercover and off the grid to stand any chance of stopping a full-on nuclear war and a dreaded revival of the Soviet Union. With buckets of action, double-dealing and intrigue, this is an absolute must for fans of Tom Clancy's brand of espionage and action.

Disney+

Strange World

Receiving a bit of a lukewarm reception at the cinema recently, Disney's Strange World may well feel a tad unconventional for a Disney adventure, but don't be too quick to write it off completely. Available this week to stream in the comfort of your own home, the action here follows a family of explorers as they journey to an uncharted world inhabited by wonderfully strange creatures. An ode to Jules Vern but with a thoroughly modern edge, Strange World may not be your atypical Disney flick, but it's still well worth a go if you fancy something a little different.