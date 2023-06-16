CINEMA AND STREAMING: Flash, bang, wallop! Blockbuster time

What's On?: Your weekly guide to the latest cinema and video streaming entertainment

Cinema

The Flash

If you're a DC fan, you've most likely already booked your tickets and mulled over every single second of the theatrical trailer that, in all fairness, probably gives away a little too many plot points to the Flash's long-awaited return to the big screen.

Still, there's no doubting the release of The Flash will have the multiplex absolutely jam-packed this coming weekend.

Ezra Miller returns for possibly his final stint as forensic scientist Barry Allen, aka the super-speedy hero The Flash and, if this is Miller's last outing then he's certainly going to go out with a bang. If you want our advice, avoid the trailers and try your best to steer clear of previews that give away too many details, and you'll definitely get much more out of this all-singing, all-dancing, almighty superhero flick. This action here sees The Flash mess around with the space-time continuum in an attempt to change the fate that befell his beloved mother, and that's all you really need to know, so buy the biggest bucket of popcorn imaginable and settle into your VIP seat for a wild and OTT ride.

Netflix

Black Mirror - Season 6

Dark, subversive, satirical and seductive, the arrival of season 6 will be a blessed relief for dedicated fans Charlie Brooker's popular anthology series. Black Mirror keeps going from strength to strength, and this latest season promises to deliver even more of unexpected twists and narrative U-turns. If you haven't sampled Black Mirror yet, then now is the perfect time to get binge-watching and enjoy the sublime intricacy of this brilliantly inventive and original series.

Amazon Prime Video

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash

Petrolheads everywhere will be well up for another jovial jaunt with Top Gear alumni, Messrs Clarkson, Hammond and May as the cantankerous old blokes embark on an OTT tour of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia in a variety of rare motors that may or may not end up in the scrapyard. I don't think there's much milage left in The Grand Tour's tank, so you'll have to enjoy this goofball quality series while it lasts.

Disney+

The Full Monty

It's the reboot that I don't think any of us where expecting, but the Full Monty lads are back and this time they're stripping off the layers of social injustice and shining a light on a Britain that has been warped by the disastrous effects of decades of Tory governments and the colossal balls-up that was Brexit. Give this a go if you fancy a humorous and character driven series with a sincere, social conscience.