CINEMA REVIEW: Disney horror has charm as wells as frights

Cinema

Haunted Mansion

One for the diehard Disney aficionados out there, Haunted Mansion is a light and genteel little comedy inspired by the much-loved theme park attraction from Disney’s theme parks and, if you’ve been lucky enough to visit this attraction in any of Disney’s many worldwide parks, then you’ll know why this movie will appeal to dedicated fans of the House of Mouse.

The ride itself exudes a quaint, bygone charm that harks back to a time when all you needed to summon the inhabitants of the spirit world were over-elaborate organ music, crystal balls and some canny trickery with two-way mirrors.

And that’s what the filmmakers want to achieve with this latest rendition of the Haunted Mansion – an old-school Disney comedy and family-friendly experience that delivers the kind of spooks and thrills that are going to be easily digestible for pre-teens and Disney-adoring adults alike.

The set-up is simple, a deflated photographer, new-age priest and southern psychic are drawn to a reputedly haunted abode after a young mother moves in and discovers her new property is home to hundreds of pesky spirits who point blank refuse to enter into eternity.

It’s all very safe and easy on the eyes. Owen Wilson makes for a great, hipster priest while the excellent Tiffany Haddish triumphantly summons her inner medium, playing an old-time psychic straight from Hollywood’s golden age. And not forgetting Danny DeVito – who doesn’t like a bit aofDanny in an easy-going comedy of this ilk?

Ultimately, how much you enjoy Haunted Mansion really does depend on how much of a Disney fanatic you are. The diehard fans out there who frequently flock to the theme parks are likely to enjoy this just for its Easter Eggs and subtle nods to the ride.

If, however, you’re immune to Disney’s spellbinding attraction, then Haunted Mansion may well leave you feeling spookless, numb and decidedly unentertained.



Gran Turismo

Loosely based on a true story, Gran Turismo is a crowd-pleasing adaptation of a famous videogame franchise that will strike a chord with anyone who has ever frittered the hours away on their PlayStation, entranced by the game’s slick graphics and speedy supercars with more pep than Guardiola.

Neill Blomkamp directs this underdog tale with his signature eye for gritty action, and if you enjoyed the likes of District 9 and Chappie, you’ll know that Blomkamp likes his action hard-hitting and photorealistic.

The action is simple, talented video gamer Jann is headhunted and recruited to become a professional race car driver but, knowing every corner and bend of the virtual tracks is no substitute for handling a real-life race car around real-life tarmac, and young Jann needs to prove himself to his peers and critics if he is to become a road-racing champion.

The action is tight, the performances solid, and the underdog story keeps you invested, so what more do you want from a race flick?

If you’ve a weakness for car-racing action or just loved the videogames, then Gran Turismo will give deliver the goods.

Netflix

Painkiller

An adaptation of Barry Meier’s explosive book, Painkiller tells the story of America’s crippling opioid epidemic and shines a light on the Sackler family’s role in this ongoing crisis. If you watched the absolutely harrowing Dopesick, then you’ll know too well to story behind the Slacker empire’s involvement and the affects their OxyContin drug has had on the US.

The efforts of the family to use their jawdropping wealth to intimidate victims and lawyers is a shocking tale of corporate heartlessness.

It will be interesting to see if Painkiller can match Dopesick’s sheer intensity and virtuosity of storytelling, so if you’re in the mood for another gripping and emotionally-wrought drama, then Painkiller is one to watch