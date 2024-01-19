Claire Hanna sponsors cross-party motion calling for end to Gaza war

SDLP SOUTH Belfast MP Claire Hanna has sponsored a cross-party parliamentary motion at Westminster welcoming efforts to force a suspension of Israel’s armed actions in Gaza.

The motion was also signed by SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP. In November 2023 Ms Hanna and Mr Eastwood voted for a Westminster motion on an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza conflict and continue to press the UK Government and international actors to bring an end to violence in the region.

This Saturday Ms Hanna will be addressing the Belfast Palestine Solidarity Campaign march from Writers Square at 12pm.

Significant & disturbing comments from Israeli Ambassador. The failure to deliver or even believe in the two state solution underpins injustices & obscenities in Palestine.



Any moral or intellectual cover for UK & US justification of this can surely no longer stand #CeasefireNOW https://t.co/wx0570qVlk — Claire Hanna (@ClaireHanna) December 14, 2023

Commenting on the Early Day Motion Claire Hanna MP said: “So many of us are watching in horror Israel’s continued bombardment of Gaza and the wide humanitarian impacts in bewilderment at the failure of the international community to act. Every day constituents contact me about this issue and I have been using all available parliamentary tools to express their views and press the UK Government to uphold international law.

“Irish lawyer Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC, as part of South Africa’s legal team, has described how nobody is safe from the impacts of this conflict and highlighted what she rightly calls 'overt dehumanising genocidal rhetoric by Israeli governmental and military officials'.

“I repeat the call for ceasefire by all parties involved in the conflict and that immediate measures are taken by international actors to suspend Israel’s armed actions, restore food security and for the International Court of Justice to recognise that the reputation of international law and its protections are being judged by its findings.”