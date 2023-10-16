Mum-of-four sofa surfing and separated from children

A NORTH Belfast mother says she doesn't know where she is staying from one night to another after being homeless since the end of the summer.

Claoinne Brady (31) – a mother-of-four – was privately renting a house but had to leave in August after her rent went up and she couldn’t afford it anymore.

Ever since, Claoinne has been sofa-surfing with family and friends and is often separated form her young children when staying with different relatives.

Despite some offers from the Housing Executive, Claoinne says they are not suitable, with some as far away as Co Derry.

"I have been homeless since the end of August and have been staying with friends and family every night since," she explained.

"I never know where any of us are staying every night. One child could be with one relative, the rest with another and me somewhere else. It is heartbreaking.

"My areas of choice are Whitewell, Bawnmore, Felden, Glengormley, Glandore, Longlands. I have had offers in Antrim and Limavady. These places just aren’t suitable. My kids go to St Bernard’s Primary School in Glengormley and Hill Croft School in Newtownabbey.

"I have been on the housing waiting list since 2016. My daughter can not live in a high rise flat or apartment due to her needs. My son is embarrassed in school because he doesn’t have a house and it is really affecting him.

"I know the housing situation is bad and under pressure but I would urge the Housing Executive to try and even find me some temporary accommodation in North Belfast."

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “This applicant is on the waiting list for rehousing and has been accepted for homeless support.

“Due to challenges in securing suitable, temporary accommodation across NI, the offers made to this household when they contacted us for support were the only options available to us at that point.

“Last year, the number of households placed into temporary accommodation topped 10,000 for the first time, reflecting unprecedented and growing demand.

“We would request that the applicant keeps in regular contact with our staff to see if any more suitable, temporary accommodation options become available, while we continue to seek a permanent housing solution for them.”