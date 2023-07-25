Attempted robbery of fast food takeaway on Clifton Street

A WOULD-BE thief fled empty handed after attempting to rob a takeaway in North Belfast in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It was reported at around 1.45am that a man, armed with a knife, entered premises in the Clifton Street area and demanded money from a member of staff.

He fled on foot, empty-handed, in the direction of Henry Place.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: "Our enquiries are continuing and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw the suspect to make contact with us.

"The suspect is described as being aged in his twenties and around 5' 8" tall.

“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience.”

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 81 of 25/07/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.