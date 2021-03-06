Cliftonville manager McLaughlin expects tough test against Linfield

The Blues remain on top of the Irish Premiership table despite losing to Glentoran on Tuesday

CLIFTONVILLE boss Paddy McLaughlin insists there is never a good time to face a team with the quality of Linfield.



The Reds make the trip across to city to take on the champions on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) but will face a Blues side that has suffered successive defeats to rivals Glentoran in the past two weeks.



David Healy’s men remain on top of the table and although people may suggest that Saturday will be an ideal time to face them, McLaughlin disagrees.



“People will say it is a good time to play them after suffering a couple of bad defeats but there is never a good time to play a team like Linfield,” insists McLaughlin.



“They’ve so much quality and they’re the champions for a reason. They know how to get themselves out of trouble, but they’ll be disappointed at getting beaten twice by Glentoran in the space of a week.



“We’ll go there with no fear and go there with the same commitment, energy and quality that we’ve had for the last two months.



“If we play like that and work like we have then there is no doubt that we’ll go and get the win. We don’t fear them or worry about how they’re getting on. We’ll let them worry about themselves and if we look after ourselves then we’ve every chance of getting a result.”

McLaughlin was full of praise for his players in the aftermath of Tuesday evening’s 1-1 draw with Ballymena United and although he admits that they are in need of a breather given the heavy schedule since Christmas, the Reds’ boss is hoping to be able to use his full squad in the coming weeks.



“The players have put in so much energy and so much effort in every performance in the last two months that they need a breather now,” he admits.



“Now is the time we’ll use our squad. We saw Daire (O’Connor) coming on and doing really well for us and Rory Hale as well.

“Maybe now the squad will be stretched a wee bit but we need them for the next couple of weeks because the boys have played a lot of games and need a break in-between.

“I thought Rory’s energy levels were fantastic and he sets the tempo to a lot of our games. Unfortunately, he has been carrying a bit of an injury for a last couple of weeks and he wasn’t ready to start the match. But him coming back onto the pitch definitely gave us a lift.



“Daire has got that pace and threat in behind that scares people. He showed that when he came on, we definitely looked a lot more threatening. If we had have got him on the ball later on in the game, then we could have put the game to bed. But that’s the nature of the game, you’ve got to kill teams off when you get the opportunities.”



Shay McCartan’s stunning equaliser on Tuesday evening reminded McLaughlin of Jamie McDonagh’s late winner at The Oval in early February but the Derry native says he can’t be too critical of his players.



“We’ve had that a few times this year,” he reflected.



“The back four and the midfield in front of them have protected the ’keeper brilliantly well throughout the night and then we’re done by a wonder goal. We had this against Glentoran, the same thing, in the last couple of minutes and then a 35-yard wonder goal.



“We definitely can’t criticise the players or be hard on them because they gave everything they had and probably deserved the win only to have it taken away with a great finish from 25 yards.”

The draw means that The Reds have suffered just one defeat in their last 12 games and McLaughlin believes a lot of that is down to the players’ fitness over the course of their gruelling schedule.



“They should be playing with confidence at all times because they’re good players,” he said.



“They’ve proven over the past couple of weeks that they’re one of the fittest sides in the league and their energy levels are superb.



“We’re the only team that I think has played twice a week since Christmas and they’re still putting in that kind of performance and effort. You can’t give them enough credit because they have been fantastic since Christmas.



“Hopefully, over the next couple of days, we can wrap up them up in cotton wool and protect them as best we can for another tough game against Linfield. Next week we don’t play midweek, so they’ll be glad of the break because the two games a week has taken its toll.



“I know it’s the same for a lot of sides, but a few have had games called off in-between with (bad) conditions, but we haven’t; we’ve played two games every week since Christmas.



“We’ll be glad to get back into some kind of normality and routine going into Saturday-Saturday (games) for a few weeks.



“The players deserve a break and breather, and they need it because the schedule has been intense.”