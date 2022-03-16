West Belfast Green rep welcomes climate change bill

WEST Belfast Green Party rep Stevie Maginn has welcomed the passage of the North's first laws aimed at tackling climate change.

A heavily-amended Climate (No2) Bill, initially brought by Agriculture and Environment Minister Edwin Poots, was passed by the Assembly last Wednesday. Amongst its provisions, is a target for net zero emissions by 2050 and the appointment of a climate change commissioner.

A more substantial climate bill by Green Party leader Clare Bailey was subsequently withdrawn.

Stevie Maginn said the passage of the DUP bill marked an "historic day".

"This could not have happened without Green Party Leader Clare Bailey MLA, who worked with civic society, and cross-party, to bring NI's first Climate Bill in October 2020, pushing the Agriculture Minister to follow suit and introduce his own bill in July 2021," he said.

"While the bill today does not include everything we would like to have seen, it has been significantly strengthened by the passing of a whopping 12 Green Party Amendments.

"Our Two MLAs have passed an amendment which puts just transition principles to the core of this bill, meaning that consensus building with people and communities and empowering them to play an active part in the transition to net zero should be at the heart of actions coming out of this bill.

"Our amendments have also ensured that actions taken in NI to reduce emissions taken should simultaneously work to reduce poverty, inequality and just transition."