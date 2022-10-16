16 murders – no convictions: Showdown with top cop

CONCERNING: Cllr Brian Heading has said that he is concerned about the lack of convictions in 16 murders across North and West Belfast

SDLP Councillor Brian Heading is set to meet with the PSNI Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones – the District Commander for Belfast – to express his concern at the number of gun-related homicides in North and West Belfast over the last ten years.



Last week the Andersonstown News revealed that there had been 16 men shot dead on the streets of North and West Belfast in the last decade with zero convictions.



During the meeting, Cllr Heading is expected to question the top cop on how the public can have confidence in the PSNI’s ability to bring the perpetrators of Sean Fox’s murder to justice when there are 15 other families out there who have yet to see anyone convicted of the murder of their loved ones in the past decade.



He is also expected to ask what the PSNI are doing to instil confidence in the police service within Nationalist areas and how they are working to reassure the local community of their safety following Mr Fox’s slaying in full view of the public.



“Following the murder of Sean Fox I have requested a meeting with the PSNI Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones, the District Commander for Belfast," said Cllr Heading.

“During our meeting I plan to raise a number of issues in relation to the fallout of the murder of Mr Fox and a number of similar murders in the area over the last decade.

“The brutal murder of Mr Fox in a busy social club in broad daylight has understandably caused concern within the local community and it’s important that police reassure the public they are doing all they can to bring his killers to justice.”

Mr Fox was cremated on Tuesday following Requiem Mass in Christ the Redeemer Church in Lagmore. He was shot dead in the Donegal Celtic Social Club on Sunday October 2 in front of customers.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “The brutal murder of Sean Fox was a deplorable, violent act. It happened on a Sunday afternoon as people relaxed watching sport, spending time with friends in a popular local venue.

“Detective colleagues from our Major Investigation Team continue to lead the murder investigation. They carried out a revisit of the scene on Sunday afternoon and have again appealed for information.

“This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution. It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others. The gunmen left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have mobile footage, to contact us directly and in confidence by calling 101.

“Crimestoppers have also offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Mr Fox.”

Chief Superintendent Jones continued: “We are very mindful that this violent murder has left the community in shock. The public will continue to see increased resources across west Belfast as we work alongside our Major Investigation Team, other specialist officers and colleagues to identify those responsible and put them before the courts.

“We are absolutely committed to bringing Sean’s killers to justice, but we really need the continued support and help from the local community to do this. I will continue to meet local representatives to discuss this and other local concerns.

Information can also be provided online using our non-emergency reporting form Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Additionally, information and media can be provided to the Police through the Major Incident Public Portal Link.