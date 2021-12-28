Man charged after Donegall Road burglary

CHARGED: A 33-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences following an aggravated burglary in the Clonavogie Gardens area on Monday morning

DETECTIVES investigating an aggravated burglary in the Clonavogie Gardens area off the Donegall Road in West Belfast shortly after 3:35am on Monday 27 December have charged a 33-year-old man with a number of offences.



The offences include aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a Class A controlled drug.



Following the incident, two men both aged in their 30s, were hospitalised with stab wounds, which are not believed to be life threatening.

