Co-operation Ireland set for Waves music event

LEADING Ireland peace charity Co-operation Ireland is to host a virtual music event in the USA.

Through this shared music experience, the US chapter of the charity aims to extend its reach in building awareness, bringing together the Irish diaspora and all those who support the mission of Co-operation Ireland.

‘X The Waves’ (Cross The Waves) – will take place on Saturday (January 16) at 12 noon EST/5pm GMT.

Ireland is renowned globally for its arts scene, with music so often the bridge for unity and collaboration. ‘X The Waves’ will bring together artists from the North and the South, showcasing the diversity of arts and culture in Ireland today.

The show will include Alex Gough, Brigid Mae Power, Gemma Bradley, Jordan Run, Laoise, Leo Miyagee, Rosa Nutty, RuthAnne and SertOne. Together these talented and celebrated artists represent a range of music genres including hip-hop, rap, folk, pop, dance and indie.

Illustrations by artist and designer Shane Cluskey will also feature throughout the event.

Please consider donating by texting XTHEWAVES to 707070 (U.S. only) or by visiting pledgeling.com/xthewaves.

Proceeds from text and online donations will be directed to Co- operation Ireland peace and reconciliation programs in communities across the island of Ireland.

Registration for #XTheWaves is complimentary via Eventbrite. Register at https://xthewaves.eventbrite.com