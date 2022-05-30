Big Poleglass clean-up is deemed a success

SINN Féin councillor Caoimhín McCann, alongside newly elected MLA Danny Baker, have begun a series of clean-ups in the Colin area after concerns from residents about the level of litter on the streets.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Cllr McCann said that they had been contacted by residents in Woodside about the litter in and around the forest.



“Residents had pointed out that the forest had been neglected for a number of years and we decided that instead of working through the agencies, that we would take it upon ourselves to get out, get a team together and take direct action to get it sorted,” he said.



“We were joined by a number of local residents and spent about an hour and a half clearing the rubbish. By the end of it, we had cleared 14 bags of rubbish from the path alone.



“We are going to go back and have another look at the area as the river had been dammed by fallen trees and rubbish. We are working with the relevant agencies to get that sorted.



“We are also in the process of organising a number of community clean-ups and graffiti removal across the Colin area over the next number of weeks.



“We plan to keep working on and delivering the change for the area that the people want to see,” he added.