Colin concern at increase in use of scramblers and e-bikes

SAFETY: Colin Community Forum members with their new leaflet campaign to educate users on the safe use of scramblers, quads, e-scooters and bikes

COLIN Community Forum are taking a proactive stance to ensure the safety of residents and protect public spaces by launching a campaign in response to growing concerns about the use of scramblers, e-bikes, scooters and quads.

Recent incidents involving vehicles have sparked alarm, with reports of dangerous usage in green spaces, on roads and posing potential risks to vulnerable pedestrians, particularly young people.

The forum highlighted fears that some riders may neglect essential safety equipment like helmets or use the roads in a safe manner.

Taking matters into their own hands, the Colin Community Forum has met these concerns head-on with a comprehensive leaflet campaign.

Homes in the Colin area will be receiving a leaflet titled 'Scrambler, E-Bikes, Scooters & Quad Safety, which is packed with valuable information to address the anxieties of residents.

Brendan McAteer, a Community Forum member and Community Safety and Environmental Officer at Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, said: "Safety is our top priority. We understand the appeal of these vehicles, but their misuse can have serious consequences.

"This campaign aims to educate residents about responsible usage, legal requirements, and the potential dangers associated with reckless riding. We want everyone to enjoy our community spaces safely and respectfully.”

Brendan added that the Colin Community Forum wish to adopt a proactive approach which demonstrates a commitment to creating a safer environment for all by combining education with awareness, they hope to see a positive shift towards responsible and respectful use of these vehicles in their community.