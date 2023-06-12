Community volunteers celebrated in Colin

TOGETHER: Emily Brough, Volunteer Development Worker, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership (centre), with Volunteers from Colin Mens Shed, Colin Wildlife Group and Old Colin Wood Green Spaces

COLIN Neighbourhood Partnership (CNP) have celebrated National Volunteers Week in style, hosting a wonderful barbeque for volunteers in the area, thanking them for their hard work and dedication.

Over 150 volunteers attended the celebratory festivities enjoying music, food and craic at Colin Allotments and Healthy Living Centre. Volunteers were invited to share their experiences to highlight the variety of volunteering opportunities in Colin and the positive impact their work has had on the community.

Volunteers from Colin Autism and Advice Group

Volunteers Week is a national campaign that celebrates the vital role that volunteers play in their communities. The theme for this year’s campaign is 'Celebrate and Inspire'.

“Volunteers are an invaluable resource to the Colin area and without their time and dedication many of the activities that happen throughout the area would simply not be possible,” Emily Brough, Volunteer Development Worker at CNP, said.

“It is a pleasure for my colleagues and I at CNP to support and recognise the work and commitment of volunteers in the Colin community. The annual BBQ is a great opportunity to showcase the high number of committed and passionate individuals who give their time and effort to care for others.”

Volunteers from Colin Mens Shed

CNP expressed their gratitude to all of the volunteers who attended the BBQ and all of the volunteers who work tirelessly to make the Colin area a better place. They also thanked funders Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities.

If you would like to find out more about volunteering opportunities in the Colin area, please contact Emily Brough at CNP on 028 9062 3813.