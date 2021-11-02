Fore!: A golfing first for Colin Glen with £130,000 Investment

COLIN Glen have announced a host of new improvements at its Black’s Road leisure facility with a £130,000 investment at the site.



The new improved facilities include the installation of TrackMan Range technology in the outdoor driving range and the completion of a new indoor Trackman suite – the first TrackMan driving range to open in the North of Ireland and only the third to open across the island of Ireland.



The elite TrackMan software is highly popular with amateur and professional golfers alike and serves as the most-trusted golf data and simulation technology on the market. The revolutionary technology will also be integrated into all of Colin Glen’s 15 existing outdoor golf bays.



The new state-of-the-art facility will be home to one indoor bay, complete with improved user experience, large touchscreens, advanced golf course graphics and the ability to “play” over 100 virtual golf courses, including local courses such as Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Lahinch in Co. Clare, Adare Manor and more.



The indoor simulator suite will also house an indoor putting green and interactive virtual golf games such as Bullseye, Capture the Flag and Hit It Long Drive, and will be available to book for corporate groups, events and birthday parties.



The TrackMan Range technology will enable Colin Glen to offer a full 360° golf experience for customers, with the TrackMan mobile app enabling users to record their driving range stats with instant shot feedback, incorporate these into their golf lessons with Colin Glen’s resident PGA Pro, Peter Martin, and continue practicing with purpose after their lesson in the indoor or outdoor bays.

TrackMan also offers new capabilities for beginner and young golfers with more advanced ball-tracking for lower and shorter shots, presenting a family experience for all abilities.



Colin Glen’s 15 heated outdoor bays will transition to TrackMan technology as part of a five-year partnership with the brand, including the installation of 27” touchscreen TrackMan screens, fully loaded with a suite of features designed to accurately capture ball speed, carry distance, launch angle and more.



Speaking on the new TrackMan range, Colin Glen’s Director of Golf, Peter Martin commented: “This is a hugely innovative step for Colin Glen as we open one of the most advanced driving ranges in the country.



“As the first TrackMan Driving Range in Northern Ireland, we are offering golfers a truly innovative and unique experience right on the edge of the city. TrackMan technology offers Colin Glen golfers enhanced accuracy for serious players, along with more features and games for kids and beginner golfers. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new facilities to try TrackMan for themselves.”



Vice President of Sales for TrackMan EMEA, Michael Malone added: “At TrackMan, we pride ourselves on offering golfers the best golf range and simulation experience on the market.

“Golf, like technology, is ever evolving, and we’re very excited to collaborate with Peter and the team at Colin Glen to deliver Northern Ireland’s first indoor TrackMan-enabled Driving Range, complete with a range of features that will help new and seasoned golfers alike to unleash their full potential.”



In addition to the park’s new Driving Range offering, Colin Glen has also recently completed resurfacing works on four outdoor pitches and essential maintenance works to improve walkways around the leisure park and nine-hole golf course.

Colin Glen’s Chief Executive, Colin O’Neill said that the improvements to Colin Glen Leisure are intended to continue their mission to deliver quality leisure facilities for the local community.

“We currently have 600 golf members at Colin Glen, a record number, and as a community organisation we are very pleased to be able to invest in and upgrade facilities for those members and the wider community.

“Following the recent launch of our new attractions earlier this summer – Ireland’s first alpine coaster and a new 250m zipline – and upgrades to our outdoor football pitches, our new association with TrackMan is an important step as we work toward making Colin Glen a state-of-the-art, global tourism hub for all.”