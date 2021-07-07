Colin Neighbourhood Partnership hosts North's first suicide bereavement training

COLIN Neighbourhood Partnership have hosted training for those who assist people who have been bereaved through suicide.

This highly interactive course aims to provide those who support people affected by suicide with the necessary skills for responding to and caring for those bereaved or affected by suicide.



This was the first time the training had been delivered in the North of Ireland and participants included statutory, voluntary and health and care workers from the Colin community.



Dr Sharon McDonnell Managing Director at Suicide Bereavement UK said that this is the first and only time that they have delivered the training in the North.



“This is of concern, especially as those bereaved by suicide are also at risk of dying by suicide, combined with the fact that the National Suicide Bereavement report entitled ‘From Grief to Hope’ highlighted those in Northern Ireland are more likely to have experienced more than one suicide compared to rest of the UK.



“I never fail to be impressed at the dedication of the third sector who are often left to deal with and care for, these vulnerable high-risk people at a time of intense need. This is despite research stating many of those bereaved by suicide, encounter difficulties that fit within the remit of psychiatric services.”



Dr McDonnell said that it was a pleasure to bring the training to the Colin area.



She continued: “From the onset it was evident that this was a close-knit community, who come together for the greater good, bringing together different disciplines, embracing learning and daring to touch upon ‘taboo topics’ such as suicide bereavement, in order to ‘step up’ and effectively care for the vulnerable members of their community. In my opinion ‘Colin Neighbourhood Partnership’ are leading by example that other organisations need to follow.”



Annie Armstrong, Manager of Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, added: “This was a very valuable opportunity to better our understanding of suicide bereavement. We are now better informed and understand the appropriate steps that are needed to support those bereaved by suicide and maybe help prevent another person dying by suicide.”