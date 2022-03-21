Colin lottery funding to help restore woodland

LOTTERY FUNDING: Volunteers and staff from Colin Neighbourhood Partnership are hoping to bring the local community together to look after the natural environment by restoring a local woodland in West Belfast.

A WEST Belfast organisation has received funding from the the National Lottery Community Fund to help tackle climate change.

Colin Neighbourhood Partnership t is among 30 projects across the North receiving funding through Together for Our Planet, a National Lottery funding programme to help communities take climate action.

Over £230,000 has been awarded to groups in the North who are helping people grow their own produce, reduce waste, learn about repairing and upcycling and improving their local area.

Colin Neighbourhood Partnership received a £7,033 grant to bring the local community together to look after the natural environment by restoring a local woodland in West Belfast.

The project will also run activities focused on conservation and raising awareness of the importance of biodiversity, wildlife, reducing carbon emissions, and improving air quality.

Brendan McAteer, Community Safety and Environmental Officer, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, said: “Thanks to this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, we are going to restore a woodland area with help from volunteers and community partners.

"We’ll improve the pathways and replace invasive species with native trees and woodland plants which will make access easier and improve biodiversity and balance within the woodland so that nature can thrive.

“We are keen to involve as much of the community as possible, from school children to older residents, from designing artwork for information boards to using the space for mindfulness and environmental awareness events. We want everyone to feel part of the project and gain a sense of pride and ownership in this community we live in.

“There will also be opportunities to develop new skills to enable local people to continue looking after this beautiful space for years to come.”

Upper Andersonstown Community Forum, also in West Belfast is using a £2,149 grant to encourage young people in the area to use sustainable transport by installing a bicycle shelter and promotional signage at Tullymore Community Centre.

In North Belfast, Family Comfort NI is using a £10,000 grant to work with young people and adults from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities to reduce waste and tackle climate change.

The project will teach people the skills for upcycling clothes and create an online store where the items can be sold to reduce the amount of clothing going to landfill. The project will also run activities to help people to look after local wildlife and teach them the benefits of walking and cycling to reduce their carbon footprint.

Markets Development Association has also been awarded a £10,000 grant to reduce air pollution in the Markets area of South Belfast. The project will install a City Tree which is a high-tech air filtration system which uses moss to reduce pollution and provide a cooling effect. The City Tree is surrounded by a bench to provide a place for the community to meet and socialise while benefitting from cleaner air.