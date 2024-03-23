Colin community strikes gold with Lottery windfall

COLIN Neighbourhood Partnership (CNP) have received £415,560 from The National Lottery Community Fund to deliver essential services and events which they hope will enrich the lives of residents over the next three years.

The new project the funding aims to deliver is called 'Colin – Together securing a happy, valued, safe and proud community'. It aims to deliver stronger community connections in the area, empower residents with skills and resources as well as promote positive mental and physical health, as well as providing opportunities for family fun through events such as summer fun events and Christmas celebrations.

Thrilled to win the Community Champions Award! Huge thanks to our amazing volunteers who make our community greener & brighter. #ColinGreenSpaces #LiveHereLoveHere pic.twitter.com/2rLQuPVT1Y — Colin Neighbourhood (@CNPartnership) February 29, 2024

The funding from the National Lottery will also allow the creation of arts and cultural activities with upcoming events planned in and on the grounds of Cloona House, also in Colin Town Square and in Páirc Nua Chollan.

Our volunteers built a stunning hazel fence at Belle Steele Garden, spotting a bee amidst colourful flowers! Join us Tue/Wed at Belle Steele & Thu at Old Colin Wood, 10am-12pm. Contact Emily: emily@newcolin.com or 028 9062 3813. #CommunityLove #VolunteerPower pic.twitter.com/AoNX2WYloH — Colin Neighbourhood (@CNPartnership) March 8, 2024

Another programme also fosters social inclusion and provides respite for families, including those involved with the Colin Autism Group.

Environmentally the funding will also go towards working with the Colin Wildlife Group, Conservation Volunteers NI and the Belfast Hills Partnership to run activities that include clearing overgrown areas and helping promote biodiversity.

Funding will also allow classes to be held to learn about the local wildlife, littering and invasive plant species as well as getting residents involved in bird box building, stargazing and bug hunts.

LOTTERY: Paul Maskey is Annie Armstong, Manager, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, Jerome Grace, Funding Officer, The National Lottery Community Fund and Michael Cooper, Chairman, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership

Annie Armstrong, Manager, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, said: “We at CNP are incredibly grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund for longer-term funding. It lets us to continue making a positive impact on the lives of Colin residents for years to come. We look forward to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community for all ages through our exciting programmes and events”.

Our Colin Men's Shed Ukulele Band spread musical joy at Greenvale Residential Home in Belfast! Seniors beamed as tunes filled the air. Thanks to the staff for their warm welcome! 🎶😊 #MusicForSeniors #CommunityLove pic.twitter.com/Xbt76qLrcr — Colin Neighbourhood (@CNPartnership) March 11, 2024

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund said: “Congratulations to Colin Neighbourhood Partnership for being awarded this grant, thanks to money raised by National Lottery players.

“We look forward to seeing the difference the project will make to the community in West Belfast over the coming years.