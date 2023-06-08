Men's health day and much more besides at Brook Leisure Centre

COLIN Neighbourhood Partnership are set to host a Men’s Health Day next Wednesday.

The event, which is part of Men’s Health week, will take place on 14 June from 10am until 1pm at Brook Leisure Centre.

The special event will feature a variety of activities and information stalls to help men improve their health and well-being.

Local health and fitness organisation will host stalls providing information on a range of health topics, such as diet, exercise, and mental health.

Health checks, including blood pressure and cholesterol screenings, will be available on the day. These checks can help you to identify any health problems early on so that you can take steps to improve your health. A fitness test to assess your current fitness level will also be available. This test can help you to set goals for yourself and to track your progress over time.

For a great way to get some exercise in and to socialise with other men, indoor bowling will be taking place and archery for a great way to improve your hand-eye coordination and have some fun.

There will be a number of other events taking place at Men's Health Day, such as talks, workshops, and demonstrations. There will also be a chance to meet with health professionals and get advice on a range of health topics. Admission is free. An opportunity to win a smartwatch will be taking place at the prize draw on the day.

“We are delighted to be hosting Men’s Health Day,” said Umberto Scappaticci, Community Development Officer at CNP.

“This is a great opportunity for men to come together and learn more about their health. We have a fantastic line-up of activities and information stalls, and we hope to see as many men as possible there.”

The event is supported by the Urban Villages Initiative and Cooper’s Pharmacy. For more information, please contact Umberto Scappaticci at 028 9062 3813.