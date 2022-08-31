Recycling Day is a huge success in Colin

COLIN Neighbourhood Partnership were delighted to be joined by Lord Mayor Tina Black to launch their first Community Environment and Recycling Awareness Day in Colin Town Square on Thursday.



The free event in partnership with Tools for Solidarity was created with Colin Men’s Shed following a three-week sustainability education programme earlier this year, which highlighted local solutions to global issues such as food waste, fast fashion and the climate crisis.



It was attended by a wide range of community, voluntary, statutory and environmental organisations and groups who provided ideas, activities, demonstrations and information on themes such as recycling, upcycling, growing your own food, nature conservation and how to take care of the environment.



Attendees also had the opportunity to have their damaged clothes repaired by volunteers from the Repair Cafe and broken sewing machines fixed by Tools for Solidarity.

CHAT: Lord Mayor Cllr Tina Black spoke to those in attendance about the importance of recycling

Among the varied activities on offer, people also exchanged pre-loved clothes at Footprints’ Wear and Share, picked up some wildflower seeds, signed up for a new Colin Pollinator Campaign with Colin Wildlife Group, took part in bike maintenance workshops with Sustrans, learned some tasty recipes for using up leftovers, got creative with nature and textile art activities and viewed demonstrations on how to restore furniture and make planters out of waste wood.



Speaking at the event Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tina Black said: “It is fantastic to see such a wide range of community, voluntary, statutory and environmental organisations and groups getting involved with this community environment and recycling day to share their ideas and provide activities, demonstrations and information on recycling, upcycling, growing your own food, nature conservation, and how to take better care of the environment.



“It’s so important that each of us takes the time to educate ourselves on issues such as food waste, fast fashion and the climate crisis. They may be big, global issues, but we can all take local action in our own communities to reduce waste and emissions and help protect our environment.”