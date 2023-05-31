Colourful carnival parade concludes successful Féile na gCloigíní Gorma

THE Upper Springfield came together to celebrate this year’s successful Féile na gCloigíní Gorma festival with a colourful carnival parade.

The community – and the hills – came alive to celebrate the festival which is named after the indigenous bluebells that bloom each May on the Black Mountain. The parade brought over a thousand people onto the streets to parade through the Upper Springfield, recreating a similar parade organised 50 years by community stalwarts such as Father Des Wilson in 1973.

The carnival concluded the eight-day Féile which included over 60 jam-packed events, celebrating the seventh Féile na gCloigíní Gorma.

Describing the event, one of the parade organisers, Eoghan Ó Garmaile, said: “We were delighted to conclude an amazing eight-day Féile with a carnival parade through the Upper Springfield area. Our community is buzzing after our most successful Féile to date which included over 60 packed events that engaged thousands of local people who participated in this year’s programme.

"Our great sense of community spirit was palpable as eight local soccer and GAA clubs marched with the banners and were followed by local campaign groups such as Donate for Daithi, An Dream Dearg and the Ballymurphy and Springhill family campaign groups

“A festival is a very happy event, a morale booster, a co-operative effort. Those who are together for this festival will stay together for much more”



Full Press Release: https://t.co/ccE9mPtQBO#FNGG23 pic.twitter.com/kGfkz4tntj — Féile na gCloigíní Gorma (@FeileGG) May 20, 2023

“We are standing on the shoulders of those giants like Father Des Wilson who organised a similar parade through the area in a very different context 50 years ago as part of the Upper Springfield Festival in 1973. Back then, these community stalwarts were aiming to raise spirits in light of brutal British military oppression which included internment and the bloody massacres in Ballymurphy and Springhill.”

Eoghan continued: “In 2023, working class communities like ours are suffering from violence of a different kind. The permanent crisis in capitalism which is being described in the mainstream media as a ‘cost of living crisis’ is intensified by crippling government cuts that are forcing people in communities like ours to choose between heating their homes or putting food on the table. We believe that the violence of poverty and exclusion can only be challenged by grassroots community organising from below. Our Féile has aimed to create a sense of community solidarity, resolve and hope in the very challenging circumstances we find ourselves."