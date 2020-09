WHAT’S now referred to as Golfgate must feel like a dagger in the heart of Micheál Martin. Granted, Micheál’s heart these days has standing room only for daggers, what with Barry Cowen’s drink-driving thing and senior figures in his party saying publicly he doesn’t know his asarum from his elbow. And the cherry on top, his very own Tánaiste Leo Varadkar dropping critical comments as well. But the Golfgate thing has moved Micheál’s woes to a whole new level.