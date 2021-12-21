Sister of man shot dead hits out at British government's 'disgraceful antics'

TOGETHER: Sunday's vigil in memory of the Ballymurphy Massacre and Springhill/Westrock Massacre victims

THE sister of a man shot dead in the Ballymurphy Massacre has lambasted the "disgraceful antics" of the Prime Minister and Secretary of State in bringing forward proposals for a Troubles amnesty.

Kathleen McCarry, who lost her brother Eddie Doherty during the massacre, has spoken out against the plans to introduce a statute of limitations on all Troubles crimes prior to 1998.

Her comments were made at the annual candlelit vigil in memory of the Ballymurphy Massacre and Springhill/Westrock Massacre victims.

Earlier this year a fresh inquest found that ten people murdered by the British Army in Ballymurphy in August in 1971 were "entirely innocent", and their killings "unjustifiable".

Addressing the procession at the Memorial Garden on Glenalina Road on Sunday, Ms McCarry, said: "In this fiftieth anniversary year we want to celebrate the memory of all our loved ones and celebrate the verdict of our inquests, when in May the Lady Chief Justice Keegan declared all our loved ones “entirely innocent".

For 50 years we had to fight the British Government and the MoD to hear those words 'entirely innocent'. We fought them hard and we won.

"That was a great day for families and we celebrated that here on this spot along with our community and supporters.

"We must be mindful that other families like the Springhill/Westrock families haven’t had their day in court but we are with them every step of the way and will celebrate with them when their time comes.

"We hope that our success has given them and other victims’ families hope that it can be done and I want to congratulate them for the marvellous campaign and dignified journey they are on.

"It’s been a long year for the Ballymurphy Massacre families and just when we thought the Brits couldn’t stoop any lower, Boris Johnson and his side-kick Brandon Lewis won the limbo dancing award with their half-baked apology and legacy proposals.

"The less said about them two the better, they’re doing a great job disgracing themselves around the world with their disgraceful antics, their legacy proposal and their atrocious record on human rights issues. They are probably having a party – sorry a meeting – in Downing street now as we speak.

"They will never take away from what we have achieved, ordinary people from Ballymurphy took on the might of the British empire and won and they don’t like it."

The July 1972 Springhill/Westrock Massacre, which claimed the lives of five innocent people, has also been listed for a fresh inquest.

Ahead of Sunday's vigil the families attended a memorial Mass at Corpus Christi Church.

During Mass Fr Paddy McCafferty told how British soldiers seeking to "escape earthly justice for their sins of murder" would "answer fully for the evil they have done".

"The soldiers who murdered your loved ones, in their old age, as they face their deaths and the Judgement Seat of Almighty God, seek to evade justice with the help of the British government," he said.

"They are unrepentant.

"Any law that the British Parliament passes, to help them escape earthly justice for their sins of murder, will avail them nothing, when they pass from this world and come before the Just One. They will not escape."