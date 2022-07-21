Commonwealth Games: Hale keen to maintain rapid rise in Birmingham

AROUND this time last year, JP Hale was watching the Olympic Games and hoping it would soon be his time at World level.

Fast forward to today and the Star ABC man has become an Irish Elite champion, fought at the World Championships and reached he European quarter-finals.

His shy nature outside the ring belies his confidence and comfort between the ropes as the 21-year-old has blossomed into a hugely accomplished fighter who is a bona fide medal hope in Birmingham where he will make the step-up to the Olympic weight of 63.5kg.

Growing in stature as well as physically, it is a natural step for a man who has plans to compete at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and while it has been a hectic 10 months, it has also been a hugely productive period that has seen him make huge strides.

“There’s was no waiting about as after the Euros, you’re straight into the Commonwealths,” he agreed.

“I’ve gone up to 63.5 for Commonwealths as that’s the weight for the Olympics. This will suit me as if I can go and get a medal in Birmingham, then it will be the time to shine for the Olympics and then hopefully I can go and win at 63.5 in the Irish Elites.

“The lads have always said I was big for 60 and even now, big for 63.5, it will be a good fit as I’m strong at the weight. I was sparring others at the same weight including Americans out in Italy there, so I’m feeling strong for it.

“The qualification for the Olympics after will be a weird one as you can still get points at 60 kilos or 63.5. I don’t know how that’s going to work out, but the Commonwealths will be first and then hopefully I can go and win at 63.5 in the Irish Elites.”

The performances own the international circuit have steadily improved and a very productive training camp in Assisi put him in a good place heading to May’s European Championships in Armenia.

Hale was simply a different animal to the one who had competed in the World’s last year and his performances proved he is right at home at the top level.

He may have lost out in his quarter-final, but that was to eventual winner Artush Gomtsyan and despite that defeat, showed plenty in the bout to give him confidence of at least reaching the podium in Birmingham.

“I’m happy as I fought the number three seed in the first fight and win, then the Georgian which was close enough and he went onto win gold,” he reflected.

“I’m learning fast and it’s not that I’m going in there and getting well beaten, I’m giving everyone a good fight.”

Hale is not a man who craves media attention, preferring to do his talking in the ring, but is well aware that the Commonwealth Games draw a brighter spotlight and engaging with the media is now part of the job as a top-level fighter.

He will have a familiar face with him as Star ABC’s Liam Corr forms part of the coaching team which will make life a little easier, but all Hale is focusing on is the opening bell and progressing as far as he can.

Trusting the process and producing his best is what he must do, but as he has proven, he is right up there with the best and a rub of the green will surely see his stock rise further.