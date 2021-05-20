Mark is set for the chop but it's all for a good cause

BEEN AWAY ANYWHERE NICE? : Paul Maskey MP and barber Dee Bradley are tempted to make a start on Mark's hair

A LOCAL community stalwart is set to brave the shave next month to raise vital funds for Brain Tumour Research.

Mark Thompson, whose wife Andrée Murphy was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017, will part with his luscious lockdown locks in a bid to raise £1,000 for the charity.

Having grown his hair to an impressive length over the past year, Mark is booked in to get his bap chopped at Bradley’s Barbers, Glen Road, on June 1.

Commenting on the initiative, the West Belfast man – better known for his victims' campaigning – said the money will help fund lifesaving research.

“My wife had a brain tumour a few years ago and had part of it removed and there’s research into that that’s required, and it’s very much underfunded,” he explained.

“I thought that’s a decent enough charity and it’s close to our hearts in that regard, so if we can raise a few bob and help them out it’s a worthwhile cause.”

He continued: “The treatment that you get for brain tumours now isn’t different to what it was 20, 30 or 40 years ago and they need money to advance the research. It’s a very invasive operation.

"My wife was under a nine-hour operation, part of her skull removed and most of the tumour removed. If they can find a less invasive way to do it, and more research permits that, then it can only be a good thing.”

HAIR TODAY, GONE TOMORROW: Mark Thompson is under all that hair

Looking forward to the big chop, Mark said he is happy to part ways with his locks, which he insists can “be a nuisance”.

The fundraising initiative was launched with support from West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, who said he is “delighted” to come on board. However, the Sinn Féin rep – whose own head has grown smoother with age – warned that it could be a case of “hair today, gone tomorrow” for Mark.

“I don’t think when he gets his hair cut short it will be as short as mine, but part of me is a bit jealous that I don’t have that much hair to take off anymore,” he joked.

“Maybe I can ask Mark for some of his spare and I can add it to my own head.

“But this obviously means a lot to Mark and his family in terms of what they’ve been through, and I think it’s a very important initiative.

“It’s great to see Mark taking it on, and any funds that can be raised for any charity at this particular time is very important and is very much key to allowing charities to learn and to do research.”

To donate Mark's fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research please click here.