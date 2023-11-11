Community campaign to tackle plague of commuter parking in lower Falls

RESIDENTS in the Grosvenor area of the lower Falls have come together to campaign for a residents' parking scheme to alleviate problems associated with commuter parking.

In recent years the district has experienced numerous problems associated with parking which has left residents hemmed into their homes, unable to have their bins collected or have ambulances reach their houses. On other occasions council have been unable to clear away weeds underneath vehicles or fix potholes in the area.

At a meeting on Monday night at Grosvenor Community Centre residents decided on a plan to tackle the problem head on.

Changes to pavement parking rules came into force on Friday, a full review of pavement parking awaiting a @niexecutive minister, & a promise to review advisory/mandatory cycle lanes - @deptinfra talking to @consumerlinda on On Your Behalf this morning https://t.co/lyct86K0QY — Alan in Belfast (Alan Meban) (@alaninbelfast) November 4, 2023

Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Black explained the problems residents in the area are facing on a daily basis.

“On Monday night it was the first meeting of residents and you could have packed a hall, that was how many showed up and how great the concern is.

"We’re going to do an online petition and lobby DfI and do door-to-door to talk about residents parking schemes. We want it to be community driven and I was so heartened by the level of understanding that residents showed, illustrating how complex this issue is.

"People aren’t aware when they park on our streets that it means residents can’t get their bins lifted. If you can’t get your bins lifted, you can’t get an ambulance down. In Grosvenor Court commuter vehicles regularly block the exits and there are several people who live there who are vulnerable health-wise and they need to be able to have a quick response from ambulances and to get out quickly and they’re currently unable to and its life-threatening."

After I contacted a range of agencies, I was delighted that the Department for Infrastructure visited Gibson Street yesterday.



They will look at a range of options with a view to fixing the current issues here pic.twitter.com/ubiXvyAzkJ — Cllr Tina Black (@CllrBlack) February 9, 2023

Tina said the campaign group would lobby the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to speed up the process to get a residents' parking scheme for the area.

"We are going to try and lobby DfI to expedite a residents' parking scheme," she said. "There is one planned for Iveagh but it’s taken an incredibly long time and the longer it has taken, the more communities have been declining.

"There are issues around potholes, around the cleaning of the streets and the council can’t get in to remove the weeds. The Grosvenor, St Mary’s and the Divis area, we are completely plagued by commuter parking.

"I understand people need a place to park when they’re heading to work but that’s a separate argument. Our communities cannot be that place any longer. We already have poor air quality, poor health determinants, high rates of cancer, limited outdoor place space and children are finding it hard to get to and from school."

Tina explained how measures in the past have been used to try and tackle the problem but only offered temporary solutions.

“Piecemeal measures like corner restrictions have been tried but ultimately the only thing which is going to work is a residents' parking scheme."

Tiny, one way, historic Belfast street with lots of older residents & families. Facing major access & movement issues due to commuter vehicles. We need a residents parking scheme to lessen vehicles & stop this car dumping #Dunville @deptinfra @belfastcc pic.twitter.com/PAIm1vpq5k — Cllr Tina Black (@CllrBlack) March 31, 2022

Tina said the issue was also causing a drain on resources every time a bin is not collected or the ambulance cannot get through.

“Residents are also not having their bins collected on a regular occurrence because of commuter parking. The vehicles can’t get down the roads to collect and last week most of the area was missed because of parked vehicles.

“It’s also a massive drain on resources because we have to arrange recollection when the cars aren’t there for the bins and have to ring the police to remove cars if they’re blocking an ambulance and that all adds to the cost on ratepayers as well."

Cllr Black added: “If we lived in open acres of fields it would be fine but we don’t. We live in very poorly designed estates that were built with no regards for communities' needs and were probably built with security in mind at one point.

"Some of the housing stock is of moderate calibre and some isn’t and then to add in that you’re going to become a carpark on top of all these historic failings is adding to the difficulties our communities are facing."

The residents parking scheme would involve all residents getting a ticket which they can display on their vehicles to show that live there, with each household also receiving visitors' passes for those who come to stay. Vehicles found parked which are not part of the scheme will be reported to DfI who can remove the vehicle.

It's frustrating when your bin isn't emptied because poor parking has made it difficult for our lorries reach your property. So we're appealing to drivers to be responsible when parking - please park with us in mind, to ensure bins don't get left behind! Thank you : ) pic.twitter.com/qlDAZZpKGZ — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) November 10, 2020

The Sinn Féin councillor said many living in the community did not own a vehicle themselves and as a result feel hemmed in by other people's cars outside their homes, often parked on the pavement which further impacts on people pushing prams.

“This isn’t an area which has high car ownership levels so the parking is taking up space outside their homes. People just want to live in their own area and there is also an issue with cars parking wholly on the pavement.

“For the residents, a parking scheme will be about giving residents space. The little space that residents have has just been taken over and this issue isn’t just affecting us here in the Grosvenor, it’s in all the small inner-city communities in West Belfast and also in the Market and the Village and I would like to see a city-wide approach to tackle this in our communities.”