The core principles that guide the work of North Belfast youth group

ESTABLISHED in 2017, the YEHA Project has gone from strength to strength in helping young people in North Belfast.

YEHA (Youth, Education, Health, Advice) aims to support young people aged 12 to 21 to overcome issues affecting their mental health and wellbeing and to promote awareness of youth health issues.

The project offers a range of support to young people, embracing the core principles of youth work with therapeutic approaches including programmes of focused group work, training, mentoring and life coaching, with the aim of providing young people with motivation, a sense of purpose, the skills to address barriers and issues that they encounter, and systems to support each other

The small team of full-time staff and volunteers are based in the former parish house of the former Our Lady of Perpetual Succour church in Deanby Gardens.

We sat down with YEHA staff members Cara O’Kane and Tommy Brown, who first explained more about the work that YEHA is involved in.

"We work in seven schools across North Belfast doing one-to-one support, group work programmes and peer mentoring," said Cara.

"We also work closely with Streetbeat Youth Project.

"There are so many Issues facing young people in North Belfast. The major ones would be anxiety from school life to maybe something going on at home.

1.Bullying

2.Worries about appearancehttps://t.co/HxnOfPFHWI problems

4.Exam pressurehttps://t.co/OlTscFIRfs media



This event highlighted the issues, gave young people ownership to express recommendations on how to improve the well being of eachother. pic.twitter.com/FRCOaLCDm5 — YEHA (@yeha_project) April 4, 2022

"Tackling anxiety is all about using coping skills for each individual.

"Relationships and identity are also big. There is so much pressure on young people in today's society."

Like so many, YEHA Project was affected significantly by the Covid-19 pandemic but the team were still able to continue their vital work with young people.

"The impact was massive," added Cara.

"We do a lot of our work in schools so when they closed, that all stopped.

"We were very pro-active. We put together some wellbeing packs and mentoring never really stopped.

"Much of our work was online, which was challenging at times. It was beneficial for the young people, especially those who don’t feel as confident speaking face-to-face.

"We also worked closely with the food banks and identify families that we knew or through the family support hub who needed that help."

Tommy added: "As staff, we ran a sunflower competition in the community and some fitness advice to try and get people out and do some physical exercise. It was all about giving hope to people.

"It was such a strange time. It taught the kids and young people not to take anything for granted – so much was taken away from them during the lockdowns."

As for the future, YEHA are hoping to continue their vital youth work and perhaps find a permanent home in North Belfast.

"I hope we continue to go from strength to strength," added Cara.

"If we can grow in the next five years the way we have in the last five, the benefits for young people in the community will be huge.

"We know our work is important based on the feedback we get back from young people and the community.

"We would love stability in terms of funding and a permanent home in North Belfast.

"There are only four of us here and the demand is getting bigger. It would be great to expand and do more important work with young people.

"We don’t want to dilute the quality of our work."

YEHA Project

30a Deanby Gardens

Belfast

BT14 6NN

https://yehaproject.com/