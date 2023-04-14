Moves to open up historic graveyard to public

A BELFAST community group are working on a proposal to open up one of the city’s oldest graveyards to the public.

Cairde na Cille (Friends of the Graveyard) in South Belfast are currently working to open up Friar’s Bush Graveyard to the public and tourists as a heritage attraction.

Friar’s Bush graveyard is an ancient location located next to the Ulster Museum in Stranmillis and features a wealth of historic treasures as well as a listed gothic gate lodge.

The site is believed to have been used as a burial ground before Christianity came to Ireland and features three crosses with the date ‘AD 485’. During the Famine it was used as a burial ground for thousands of victims of the hunger and the cholera epidemics which ravaged the city.

OVERGROWN: Much of the graveyard is currently overgrown such as this Celtic Cross

The oldest gravestone still standing dates from 1717. There is a record of a chapel (Cill Phádraig) there in 1724. The gate lodge, built in 1829, is the oldest building in the university quarter. The site was used by all denominations, but mostly Catholics, from 1829 until it closed in 1869. There are over 5,000 people buried there, with notable citizens such as Kevin T Buggy (died 1843), editor of The Vindicator, Belfast’s first Catholic newspaper, which ran from 1839 to 1852, and Andrew Joseph McKenna (died 1872), the founder of the Northern Star newspaper.

Cairde na Cille say they wish to sensitively restore both the graveyard and the gate lodge and provide maximum access to the public for education, contemplation and enjoyment.

Friar’s Bush Graveyard in Belfast. It is locked to the public with entrance via gate lodges. Yesterday, the first of two was open so I managed to tiptoe in and peer through the second locked gate. It is Belfast’s official recognised site of the #Famine #Belfast pic.twitter.com/76zwtLbOw8 — Heather Lyons (@HezTalk) September 18, 2022

The site is currently owned by Belfast City Council and access is currently restricted. Those looking for a tour have to contact City Hall to arrange a visit. Cairde na Cille wish to open this up and allow open access.

Mark Doherty of Cairde na Cille said: “Attempted engagement with Belfast City Council has been very slow and ineffective, and there is a degree of frustration at the lack of social engagement on a site that has seen no development in the 22 years that it has been under Council trusteeship. Cairde na Cille sees local social enterprise as the most effective way to develop this important site. Using efficient ‘bootstrapping’ and volunteer engagement, costs will be low, and the first phases of development would cost less than the planned cost to Belfast City Council to restore Ormeau Park front gates.”

To find out more about the campaign visit www.cairdenacille.org