International Women's Day: Events tackle violence against women and girls

TOGETHER: High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Fiona McAteer (centre), joins female colleagues ahead of the ‘Steps to End Violence’ event at Waterworks this Saturday 8 March

COMMUNITY groups have joined together with Belfast City Council to host a series of events, beginning with a special walk around Waterworks this Saturday from 1pm-3pm to mark International Women’s Day.

The ‘Steps to End Violence’ event has been organised to support the NI Executive’s seven-year Strategic Framework, led by the Executive Office, to End Violence Against Women and Girls. It is one of several community events taking place across the city during March as part of work by the Council to engage local communities in what the strategy means for them.

Saturday’s walk will be led by former NI Ladies’ Football captain Marissa Callaghan and men, women and children are all invited to walk together around the Waterworks site, followed by entertainment, live music and food and information stalls. The walk will start at 1pm from the lower lake, next to the children’s play park.

Grace Family Centre, R City, Ardoyne Enterprises, New Lodge Youth Club, Mountcollyer Youth Club, Marrowbone Community Association, Cliftonville Community Forum, North Belfast Women’s Initiative and Support Network and New Lodge Arts are among the local organisations taking part and highlighting services available locally to support women and families impacted by domestic abuse, coercive control and other forms of violence.

Launching the event, High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Fiona McAteer said: “This is such a positive event, bringing the community together to show their solidarity on an issue which impacts all of us."

In West Belfast, Falls and Shankill Women’s Centres are joining together to deliver round table discussions on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 March. The events will look at the complexities in tackling violence, alongside practical steps men and women can both take to challenge behaviour and help women and girls feel, and be, safe everywhere.

In the south of the city, the Women’s Resource and Development Agency will explore sexual harassment and victim blaming in sessions open to men and women. They are planned for Sandy Row Community Centre, University of Ulster, Markets Community Centre, Finaghy Community Centre and other venues, with full dates and times available at belfastcity.gov.uk/endviolence

On Friday 21 March, 9.45am-1pm, Walkway Community Association in East Belfast will also host a panel discussion with representatives from PSNI, Women’s Aid and the Education Authority.

A conference for leaders in sport, looking at ways to engage men and boys, is also planned for the Titanic Hotel on Sunday 23 March, 12pm-5pm.

Further information on all projects is available on the council website at belfastcity.gov.uk/endviolence