Fundraiser for Community Rescue Service mural on the Shankill Road

A cross-community taxi firm has launched a competition to help fund a new mural celebrating the life-saving work of the Community Rescue Service (CRS).

The volunteer-led CRS is a charity that provides search and rescue services in terrains including ground, inland water and rivers. They provide vital support in finding missing persons and rescuing people in danger or distress.

In November, a mural dedicated to CRS was unveiled on Belfast's famous International Wall, but there are now plans to unveil a similar artwork on the nearby Shankill.

Cab Tours Belfast, which sponsored the first mural, is now raising funds to fund a second.

For £10 the firm will give you five ballots, each giving you a chance to win two-night stay for two with bed and breakfast at the Maldron Hotel, Belfast.

This will be followed by a Cab Tours black taxi tour and an additional tour of Crumlin Road Gaol.

Stevie Harper from Cab Tours said: "We at Cab Tours Belfast are trying to raise funding to get a new mural painted in the Shankill area to highlight the phenomenal work that the community rescue service are doing all around Northern Ireland.

"The Community Rescue Service are a cross-community group of volunteers that give up their own time to go out 365 days a year in all weather searching for people that are either lost or missing, they also play a big part in helping to bring people's loved ones back that are missing."

To purchase ballots and help fund the new CRS mural click here.