Community sector warn of 'hard times ahead' after Tory budget U-turns

COMMUNITY workers have warned that more financial hardship for ordinary people is on the way amidst the continuing cost of living crisis.

The recent economic crisis has worsened since the new British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced he would be making cuts to services and abandoning the Energy Price Guarantee, which was due to last two years. The Guarantee will now only last until April next year, after which he warned people would be seeing significant increases in their energy bills.

To pay for his predecessor's budget – which has cost the taxpayer tens of billions – Hunt has warned ahead of his next fiscal statement on 31 October that he would be making decisions of ‘eye-watering difficulty’, with frontline and community services expected to take a significant hit to pay for the economic black hole.

Michael George, Director of Upper Andersonstown Community Forum, said that more people have been accessing the centre's services in recent months, and there was serious concern regarding the budget and the effect it was having on people in the coming months.

“The people who use our centre have been talking on a daily basis about how they’re going to cope over the winter," he said. "Our numbers have gone up significantly since the temperature has dropped, partly because people like company, but also because when they’re here they don’t have to worry about heating their homes, and they know they have somewhere warm to go to.

"As with most other community organisations we’re going to do everything that we can to make sure that nobody is sitting in a cold house worrying about whether they can afford to heat or eat.

"We are holding a Community Day on 3 November to help support the community and are hoping to give out some winter warmer packs and hopefully give out some information on what people are entitled to. We are particularly worried about the Energy Price Guarantee ending in April, which will put a great many people into a precarious situation regarding their energy bills.”

He added: "I fear it will all fall back again onto the community sector to deal with this, as without an Executive it doesn’t look like any help with be forthcoming soon. I do have faith in the Communities Minister, but it very hard to implement anything with the Executive being boycotted.”

Michael said that with bills going up, they will be making their voices heard to make Stormont aware of the rising costs to community groups.

"People know there is money sitting in the Executive, and it can’t be touched, it really is the worst time for ordinary people for there to be a boycott of the local administration. They need to get back in and back to work.”

TOUGH TIMES: Edel Diamond said people were in for tough times ahead after the promised spending cuts due to the Tory budget disaster

Edel Diamond who manages South-West Foodbank on the Stewartstown Road said numbers have greatly increased in the past months, and the economic situation was leaving barely anyone unaffected. She has seen a big increase in the number of people using the food bank, and she expects it to increase further.

Edel said people who were public service workers such as nurses and civil servants, as well as those who had two wages coming in, and people who had purchased their first homes, were now reliant on the food banks due to the scale of the economic crisis.

“Everyone is being affected by the cost of living at the moment and we have seen our numbers rise massively, in the past few months we have seen an increase in people coming in to see us where they have two wages coming in, and yet they still need to use a food bank, because their other financial commitments such as mortgages and running their cars have become so much more expensive.

“The last budget put up the interest rates on people’s mortgages, and now the chancellor is reversing all of that, but saying there will be cuts made to services to pay for their mistake, and it will be ordinary people who have to pay for it, with having their services cut.

“The Energy Price Guarantee is ending in April, and it will see ordinary people suffering, again and again and again. There is a lot of suffering at the moment, a lot of people have still not received their £150 disability payment which they are entitled to, and they are also getting concerned about not receiving the energy support payments, because the government seems so up and down that people don’t know whether the help that was promised to them will be available.

“We are looking at really hard times ahead.”