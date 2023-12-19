'Demand is greater this Christmas than ever before'

FOODSTOCK founder Paul Doherty has said that community solidarity has saved Christmas for many families in West Belfast this year.

The community solidarity organisation is based on the Andersonstown Road and is seeing its busiest Christmas to date.

Mr Doherty, who is also a local SDLP councillor, said he has been blown away by the response to Foodstock’s annual Christmas donation drive.

Thanks to the very generous donations from the public, local businesses, community groups and the efforts of hardworking volunteers, Foodstick will be able to provide 350 Christmas dinners, gift toys to over 400 households and send over 600 food parcels out to those who need them.

“The demand for help and support this Christmas has been like nothing we have ever experienced before at Foodstock," he said.

"The response has been overwhelming and it’s really tough to see just how many families in our community are struggling at this time of year.

“It is community solidarity that is saving Christmas for many families this year. Without the generosity of people across this city, families would be unable to celebrate Christmas at all.

"While there are so many families in need, there are even more people willing to step up and help out to ensure that nobody goes without during this festive season. Christmas is a time to come together and help those less fortunate and that’s a quality we have repeatedly seen in the people of West Belfast.

“Many people, including working families, are experiencing this difficulty for the first time in their lives without anywhere to turn. Increased mortgages, high rents and the ongoing cost of living crisis have left families in real despair. Sadly, Christmas has fallen well down the list of priorities for many.

"We have even talked with parents who are contemplating not having a Christmas this year. At Foodstock, and as a community, we aren't prepared to let that happen.

“While it’s very difficult to see people in need of food, toys and other necessities at this time of year, it is really heartwarming to see people looking out for each other and I am extremely proud to see such a response for those experiencing difficulty.”