Concerns after Glengormley school excluded from 20mph school safety scheme

NORTH Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly says it is "unacceptable" that a popular Glengormley school has been excluded from the 20mph school safety scheme.

Department for Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon recently completed a two-phase rollout of the scheme for schools across the North.

At each of the schools new road signs will be erected in the form of standard fixed speed limit roundel signs with flashing amber lights set to come on at the times the reduced 20mph speed limit applies.

Despite being assessed by department officials, Gaelscoil Eanna on the Hightown Road has been excluded from the scheme, much to the dismay of parents and local political representatives.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly questioned why the local school, situated on a busy road, has been excluded from the road safety initiative.

“The safety initiative to introduce 20mph zones outside schools is positive, logical and sensible and I very much welcome the scheme," he said.

“However I’m perplexed that once again that Gaelscoil Eanna has been excluded.

“This very popular local school which is situated on one of Glengormley’s most busy roads has not been included after the schools in the borough were assessed and in my view this raises serious questions.

“The safety of the children and staff of this school is no less important than any other school and I’d urge a rethink as soon as possible.

“Local people including parents of pupils at the school had hoped for the introduction of the 20mph safety scheme and are very disappointed their children’s school has been excluded.

“The scheme which slows traffic when passing schools has been warmly welcomed in areas where it has been introduced and lowering speed to 20mph has been proven to be effective in saving lives even with a 10mph speed reduction.

“I shall be raising this matter with the agencies concerned in the days ahead and appealing for common sense to prevail.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Minister Mallon has made it clear she is keen and committed to rolling out the 20mph speed limit scheme to more schools to ensure that children, parents and teachers in every part of the North see positive, practical changes through reducing the speed of vehicles in the vicinity of schools at the start and end of the school day.

“The Department can confirm Gaelscoil Eanna is not scheduled on the phase 2 of the part-time 20mph speed limit schemes however the school will be reassessed for phase 3 and selected in order of merit based on other schools and competing factors.”