Fears that children with SEN may miss out on a school place this September

'LEFT IN LIMBO': Parents of children with Special Educational Needs protested outside the Education Authority on numerous occasions last year

CONCERNS have been voiced that up to 1,000 children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) will be left without a school place in September.

Last year hundreds of children with additional needs missed out on school places. Problems arose after many parents were told by the Education Authority to make only one choice for their school while other parents were told to make three.

The result was that places soon filled up and many parents were left without a school to to send their children, sparking a long campaign by parents to find a place for their child in a school which would suit their needs.

This week in a briefing to MLAs on the Education Committee about SEN placement challenges in 2024, Education Minister Paul Givan said his department would work to ensure that children with SEN received their school placements concurrently with those without SEN.

The families of children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities have had enough lip service from the hypocrites in Stormont.

Parties who cut investment in the sector and have refused to pay education workers properly should be ashamed for failing our most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/4QCm7Gbn2B — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) February 27, 2024

Mr Givan also confirmed that his department had not received any additional funding in regards to SEN allocation from the previous budget.

Responding to questions from Alliance MLA Nick Mathison, who is the committee chair, Mr Givan said there are currently over 1,000 children waiting placements.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker has called on the Education Minister to ensure children with special educational needs are a priority for his department.@danielbakerhttps://t.co/6ceGcZjQHx — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) March 21, 2024

Responding to the news, Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker, who is the party's spokesperson on children and young people, said: “Children with SEN being placed in September must be offered school places on time, and these also must be suitable to their needs to give them the very best start in life.

“Sinn Féin have consistently called for an overhaul of the SEN system to ensure it meets the needs of children and families.

“I would urge the Education Minister to work alongside the Health Minister and the other parties to transform SEN so that it delivers for all children.

“We must ensure children with SEN are a priority.”

Education minister @paulgivan confirms that “Not a single additional pound of capital funding has been provided to my department for additional special needs placements," despite 1000 additional SEN places needed this year alone. https://t.co/stD5kvMYzn — SEN Reform NI (@SENreformNI) March 21, 2024

West Belfast People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said it was vital that more funding be given to the sector.

“The state is failing to meet its most basic legal and statutory obligations to our most vulnerable children, whose families are put through the ringer just to get a school place.

“The unforgivable situation facing families this September is like watching a train wreck in slow motion.

“Stormont’s governing parties have known about the shortfall in special school places for years, but have done next to nothing about it. At this very moment ministers are refusing to carry out a pay and grading review for education support workers who care for and educate these children.

“Last year, hundreds of children with Special Educational Needs and disabilities and their families were left in limbo, not knowing if they had a school place. Not a single lesson has been learned by those in power.

“Unfortunately for the Stormont Executive, there is no solving this situation without urgent investment in the sector."